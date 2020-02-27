Class D girls playoffs: Griffins handle Warriors

× Expand Jill Lobdell Boquet Valley’s Skylar Bisselle looks to find a lane against the defensive pressure of Willsboro’s Sierra Bronson in the Class D quarterfinal between the two teams Thursday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A 13-4 third quarter pushed the third seed Boquet Valley Griffins comfortably ahead of sixth seed Willsboro Thursday in the Section VII/Class D girls basketball playoffs in a 44-24 win for the Griffins.

“It was a usual Willsboro game,” said BVCS coach Hokey McKinley. “They played hard, they are scrappy and they make you earn everything you get. We stuck at it. We had a really good third quarter that gave us some confidence and we finished strong. We had a really good team defensive effort. It helped get us the shots that we needed. We will win when we play defense like that.”

Abbey Schwoebel scored 18 points in the win for the Griffins, while Skylar Bisselle added 10, Ella King six, Bree Hunsdon six and Analise Burdo four.

“We did really well with the passing game and worked well together,” said Bisselle. “We all played hard and played our game. This game showed us what we need to do to advance in sectionals.”

“I think we did really well as a team with passing,” added Schwoebel. “It gave me and the other girl’s an opportunity to score. We worked really well together as a team. I think if we keep working well as a team in sectionals and keep practicing, we will do well.”

Hunsdon talked about the defensive effort.

“I think that this is one of the best games we played defensively so far,” she said. “We worked really well getting opportunities. If we play defense like this, I think we can go all the way.”

Bella Harrison scored 10 points for the Warriors, as Samantha Harrison and Kyla Crowningshield each scored six. Kaili Bourdeau scored two.

Keene, J-M postponed

The fifth seed Johnsburg-Minerva and fourth seed Keene Class D quarterfinal game was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather throughout the region.