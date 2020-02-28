Class D girls playoffs: Keene’s fourth quarter run too much for J-M

× Expand Keith Lobdell Megan Quinn scored eight points for Keene, including a key fourth quarter three which started a 13-3 run for the Beavers in their 35-25 win over Johnsburg-Minerva.

KEENE VALLEY | Trailing 23-20 early in the fourth quarter of play, fourth seed Keene needed a basket against fifth seed Johnsburg-Minerva in Friday’s Section VII/Class D girls quarterfinal.

Keene guard Megan Quinn was up to the challenge, dribbling the ball to the top of the key and launching a three-point shot, which swished into the basket to tie the game at 23-23.

10 Keene points later, the Beavers completed a 13-0 run, part of a 15-5 fourth quarter to advance with a 35-25 win.

“It was pretty exciting," said Quinn, who finished with eight points. “I knew we needed the three so I just took my time, had confidence in my shot and made it. I know our team can really come together when it is needed and make the shots we need to.”

“We talked about her shot being the key to start a run,” said Keene coach Josh Whitney. “Basketball is a game of adjustments and our half court adjustments paid off,”

Alyssa Summo scored 14 points — eight as part of the fourth quarter run — to lead the Beavers,

“I was ready to win,” said Summo. “I knew we needed a run to put this into the bag. Their team played well and their aggression brought out the best in our team.”

Whitney said rebounding, especially on the offensive glass, was a key to the game.

“We talked about rebounding as part of our game plan,” he said. “We are not a tall team so we need to make up for that by playing with energy on the offensive glass and I think we did a solid job at that tonight.”

Emily Whitney added seven points in the win, while Haylie Buysse scored the first four points of the game as part of a six point night.

Kate Wimberly scored 13 points to lead J-M, while Sydney Selleck scored five, Molly Deshetsky two, Chelsea Wright two and Cassie Dunbar two.

The Beavers will now face top seed Schroon Lake Tuesday, March 3, 7:45 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School.