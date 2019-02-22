Class D girls quarterfinals today

× Alyssa Summo and the Keene Beavers are the third seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs and face sixth seed Willsboro Friday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Section VII/Class D girls basketball playoffs enter the quarterfinal round with four games Friday, including the final home game in one program’s history.

All games start at 6 p.m. at the home of the higher seed.

NO. 8 JOHNSBURG AT NO. 1 WESTPORT

The Johnsburg Jaguars got 25 points from Khaleah Cleveland in defeating the Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinal round against the Westport Eagles.

This will be the Jaguars third game in a row against a team in their final season as a program, having played Minerva/Newcomb last week prior to their game against the Lions, seeking for the Westport upset and third straight time making them the final team a program plays.

MVAC overall champion Westport enters the playoffs as the 11th ranked team in Class D, led by freshman point guard Rachel Storey, who averages 13.8 points and 11.3 rebounds along with 5.2 assists, having recorded three triple-doubles this season.

The Eagles also get key contributions from eighth grader Abbey Schwoebel (10.8 ppg), sophomores Skylar Bisselle (8.1) and Ella King (8.6), and senior Kaeli Brack (6.0), who has been a defensive stopper for the Eagles.

NO. 7 CROWN POINT AT NO. 2 BOLTON

The MVAC southern division champion Bolton enters the playoffs as the second seed, led by the tandem of Katelyn VanAuken and Maria Baker. The Eagles also hold a 63-40 win over the Crown Point Panthers in a game that was played Jan. 4 in Bolton.

The Panthers are led by the duo of Shawn McIntosh (19.2 ppg) and Hannah Palmer (16.0). The Panthers own the lone win of the season over the top-seeded Eagles, a 59-54 contest Dec. 14. The Eagles defeated Bolton twice in the regular season.

NO. 6 WILLSBORO AT NO. 3 KEENE

Keene holds a pair of wins over the Willsboro Warriors this season in MVAC northern division play, with the Beavers scoring a 32-21 win Jan. 9 and a 32-25 win Feb. 8.

Alyssa Summo leads the Beavers in scoring this season with 13.7 points per game, while Caitlyn Lopez, Amelia Ellis and Emily Whitney also having strong games this season.

The Warriors offer a balanced attack, with Olivia Politi, Malina Lawrence, Aliceson Drollette, Samantha Harrison and Kaili Bourdeau all being called upon for key scoring.

NO. 5 SCHROON LAKE AT NO. 4 WELLS

Wells is led by 1,000-point scorer Sierra Mauro, who helped the Indians to a 52-45 win over Schroon Lake Jan. 25, earning Wells the home court in the Class D quarterfinal game between the two teams.

The Wildcats are led at the point by Malena Gereau, who averages 14.9 points per contest this season.