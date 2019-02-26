Class D girls semifinals set

× Justice Kowal and the fifth seed Schroon Lake will face Annette Stephens and top seed Westport for the third time this season in the Section VII/Class D semifinals today.

CLINTONVILLE | The Section VII/Class D playoffs are set for today at AuSable Valley High School, with third seed Keene playing second seed Bolton at 6 p.m., while fifth seed Schroon Lake will take on top seed Westport at 7:30 p.m.

KEENE VS. BOLTON

Maria Baker had 25 points, while Katelyn VanAuken scored 23 in the Bolton Eagles quarterfinal win over Crown Point as the team seeks to make the sectional finals after falling to Westport in the semifinal round last season.

For Keene, leading scorer Alyssa Summo led the Beavers with 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Emily Whitney scored seven in their quarterfinal win over Willsboro.

SCHROON LAKE VS. WESTPORT

The Westport Eagles advanced to the Class D quarterfinal with a win over Johnsburg, as Rachel Storey combined 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Ella King added 15 points and 20 rebounds, while Abbey Schwoebel scored 18 and Skylar Bisselle had six steals.

Schroon Lake was led by Malena Gereau’s 23 points in an upset win over Wells, while Anna Maisonville added 15 points.

In the regular season, Westport scored wins of 51-12 and 52-32 over the Wildcats.

The winners will play for the Section VII/Class D championship Friday, March 1, 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.