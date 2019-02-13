Cleveland’s grand performance

× Johnsburg’s Khaleah Cleveland drives to the basket against Lake Placid’s Deidra Kellerman Feb. 8. Cleveland scored her 1,000th-career point in the game, making her the first Jaguar player to reach the scoring milestone. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Khaleah Cleveland had already set the Johnsburg girls varsity record for most points scored in a career heading into their Feb. 8 game against Lake Placid.

There, she became the first Jaguar to reach the 1,000-point scoring mark, finishing with 20 pints in the Jaguars’ 30-22 win over the Blue Bombers.

“I just thought, what an accomplishment,” Cleveland said after the game. “My teammates and my coach helped me accomplish this goal. I couldn’t have done it without them. It’s an amazing feeling.”

“I got to coach her the past two years and not only did she get her 1,000 points, she gets some great passes and you see it out there,” coach Randy Lafountain said. “I told her at the beginning of the season that she needs to be more selfish for us to win. She scored a team record of 41 points a couple of weeks ago. She has just been a pleasure to coach.”

Cleveland said she has been working on her game throughout the season to become a more effective scorer for the Jaguars.

“Every game I build more and more confidence shooting off the dribble and everything like that,” she said.

Cleveland became the 63rd member of the girls 1,000-point club.

­— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story