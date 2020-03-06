Clutch shooting key for Cougars in winning Class B title

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team won the Section VII/Class B title Friday against Saranac.

PLATTSBURGH | Kya McComb and Abby Racine had their share of big shots in Northeastern Clinton’s 47-36 win over Saranac in the Section VII/Class B title game Friday.

But key shots from Bryn Sample, Marlie Sample and Ellie Prairie were at the heart of the Cougars’ third straight sectional crown.

“Kya and Abby are great leaders and they showed that tonight, and the other girls that had to step up due to injury did just that,” said Coach Robb Garrand.

The Cougars made an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter with three-pointers by McComb (19 points) and Racine (12), while Prairie, who came in for Brinley LaFountain after she fouled out, scored a pair of free throws to keep the run going while adding a steal, blocked shot and assist to Racine on her three.

“I have been playing nervous the entire season and I knew I had to step it up for this game on every level,” said Prairie, who also had the winning goal in the Cougars’ sectional soccer championship win.

“She is a spitfire on our team and gives 110-percent. Even when we are down, she always brings us up,” said McComb of Prairie.

“She was huge,” said Garrand. “I have been on her to not be scared when she goes in and tonight she came to play, whether it was the free throws at the right time, the steal at the right time, the rebound or the drive to the basket, everything Ellie did was huge tonight.”

“We have a lot of good chemistry and we build each other up and get excited for each other. I was really proud of Ellie and we really needed her to step up,” said LaFountain, who has seen an increase in minutes since Audi Hollister went out with an injury.

“It has been more pressure but it has helped me out because I have become stronger from it,” she said.

McComb scored 12 of her 19 in the second half, including a three pointer to give the Cougars a lead.

“We started the half down and I just thought if we could get that one bucket to get a lead then the momentum would change,” said McComb.

Racine then hit for nine of her 12 in the fourth quarter, including a pair of three-pointers

“I saw we were up at that point and it is a do or die situation and this is the quarter to clinch the win,” she said, “I was not making my shots before so it felt good to see them go in finally.”

Bryn Sample added nine points.

“Coach told us what we had to do and I knew when I went out I had to put all the effort I had into getting this win,” she said,

Marlie Sample also contributed with five.

“It is a big accomplishment to have a three-peat,” she said. “We do this for our community and our families, and to know we have that support just makes this better.”

Marlie Sample added the fact Saranac was the only team to beat them in the regular season was on their minds.

“We knew we could lose and we had it in the back of our mind anyone can be defeated, and this team (Saranac) has a lot of strong players and is a great team,” she said.

“That is a darn good team and a team I do not want to play over and over again,” Garrand said. “(Payton) Couture is a girl that gets the ball in the post and is unstoppable.”

For Garrand, the game also had special meaning, winning his 250th varsity game as a coach and doing so a year after losing his father.

“This for me in my 15 years is by far my most special because at the end of last season I lost my dad and — this was us, together this year,” Garrand said, holding a memorial card of his father. “I have had eight special teams and this is a great group and one I will remember for many reasons.”

For the Chiefs, Couture had 16 points, while Kayla Myers connected on a trio of three-pointers in the first half for nine, Sydney Myers eight and Raegan Mulverhill three.

The Cougars will play host for the Class B regional finals Friday, March 13, 6 p.m. at Beekmantown High School against the winner of the Section II/X semifinal.