Coach Brown nabs 400th career win

Middlebury's Alex Sobel had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in last week's road win.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College used a balanced scoring attack with six players in double figures on Jan. 15, pulling away in the second half for a 103-92 victory at Albertus Magnus (10-5). With the triumph, Panther Head Coach Jeff Brown earned his 400th career win.

Brown, who is in his twenty second season at Middlebury, improved his career mark to 400-237 and 370-201 with the Panthers. Middlebury (13-5) returns to action on Saturday with a 3:00 p.m. NESCAC game at third-ranked Williams.

Tied at 21-21 with 11:52 left in the opening half, the Falcons rattled off a 13-4 run for a 34-25 lead on a three-point field goal by Davon Walker at the 7:15 mark. The Panthers gradually chipped away at the deficit, tying the score at 41-41 on a jumper from Eric McCord with 2:01 remaining in the opening half. Hilal Dahleh gave the visitors a 46-45 halftime advantage via an old-fashioned three-point play in the final minute.

Out of the break clinging to a 64-62 lead, the visitors utilized an 8-2 run over a span of 1:50 for a 74-64 lead on a three from Jack Farrell with 12:50 left. After the two sides traded quick 5-0 spurts, Middlebury maintained between a six and nine-point edge over the remainder of the contest. The Panthers grabbed their largest lead of the game at 99-87 on two free throws from Max Bosco and eased to the 103-92 win.

Farrell led six Panthers in double figures with 23 points, while Bosco added 21, including 13-14 at the free-throw line. Matt Folger and Alex Sobel each finished 16 points, while Sobel added 12 rebounds and a game-best four blocked shots. McCord and Dahleh chipped in with 10 points apiece, while McCord pulled down a game-high 13 boards and Dahleh dished out four assists.

Warner paced the hosts with 26 points, including six threes, while Damian Grant had 21 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Pittman had nine points and a game-high five assists for the Falcons.

Middlebury made 94.3 percent (33-35) of it free throws in the victory, including 13-14 over the final 3:19 to secure the win. The Panthers held a 46-36 rebounding advantage, as the team eclipsed the 100-point scoring mark for the fourth time this season.