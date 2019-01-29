Coaches tabbed NFHCA III National Staff of the Year

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury coaching staff awardees: Rachel Palumbo, Andrea Way, Katharine DeLorenzo and Lauren Schweppe.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College field hockey coaching staff has been selected as the 2018 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Coaching Staff of the Year.

The honor marks the second consecutive year which the Panther staff has been lauded as the national staff of the year and comes weeks after the group was named the Division III New England West Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

The quartet guided the Panthers to the program’s third NCAA Championship in the last four years and fourth overall with a school-record 21 wins (21-1).

Head Coach Katharine DeLorenzo, along with assistant coaches Rachel Palumbo, Andrea Way and Lauren Schweppe, led the program during the 2018 season to a second-straight New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Championship and its 16th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers will head into the 2019 campaign winners of 37 of their last 38 contests. Middlebury outscored its opponents by a 95-20 count this season.

The Panthers concluded the campaign third nationally in scoring margin (+3.41), sixth in goals per game (4.32), while they were tied for seventh in points per game (10.95).

During four NCAA Tournament games, Middlebury outscored three nationally-ranked opponents by a 19-3 tally, including a 2-0 shutout in the NCAA Division III championship game against third-ranked Tufts. The Panthers set a single-season record with their 11th shutout in the title contest and have now won 14th-straight post-season games.

Middlebury also became the first school to repeat as national champions since Bowdoin accomplished the feat in 2007-08.