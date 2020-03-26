College ski team competes as event closes

× Expand Photo by NCAA VT-032820-SPORTS-Montana-ski-event Middlebury’s Sophia Laukli finished second in the women’s 5K freestyle race in Montana.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury ski team is currently in third place after two days of racing at the NCAA Skiing Championships in Bozeman, Montana. Today was the first nordic action of the week, as the Middlebury women won the 5K freestyle event. Sophia Laukli and Alexandra Lawson earned All-American honors last Thursday, as did Peter Wolter.

Unfortunately, due to concerns with COVID-19, the events were halted after two days of racing. No official team scores will be recorded for the championship, but the Panthers were in third place after two days, trailing Utah and Denver.

Laukli turned in another great performance in the 5K freestyle race, finishing the event in the second spot with a time of 13:25. Lawson came in sixth, covering the course in 14:05. Annika Landis placed in the top half of the 40-person field, finishing the race in 16th place with a time of 14:35.

Wolter was solid once again for the Panther men, cracking the top-10 by placing ninth overall with a time of 24:40. Unfortunatley his teammate, Willson Moore, was sick today and unable to race in the 10K event. ■