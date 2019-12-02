Coming off Dome trip, Moriah wins Alzheimer’s tournament

× Expand Jill Lobdell Bryce Sprague scored 27 points in each game at the Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament, helping lead the Vikings to the tournament title.

PORT HENRY | For the second year in a row, the Moriah boys varsity basketball team showed they can quickly flip the switch from the football field to the basketball court.

The Vikings again opened their season at 2-0 with wins of 56-43 over Peru and 68-56 over Plattsburgh High to again claim the Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

“I think it was just as tough to transition this year as it was last year,” said senior Mike Rollins about starting the basketball season 24 hours after his team played for a football state title. “There were a lot of guys banged up and it is a hard transition. I came home around noon, dropped my football stuff off and had a game.

“We still have a lot to work on,” Rollins added. "We have a bunch of young guys to work into the rotation but we are playing well early.”

Rollins scored 12 points against PHS and six against Peru, while a newcomer to the Vikings varsity team led the team in scoring both days.

“I was able to get a few shots off that were able to help the team out but we are still learning to work together and I am looking to do what I can to help the team out,” said Bryce Sprague, who scored 27 points in each of his first two varsity starts.

Braden Swan scored 10 points against PHS, his first game of the season after sitting out the opening game with an calf injury suffered in the state football title game.

Maddox Blaise also scored 10 points, while Rowan Swan had five, Cody Petro four and Matt Diehl one.

Against Peru, Will Rohrer scored 11 points in the win, while Blaise added eight, Diehl two and Petro two.

× 1 of 2 Expand Jill Lobdell Jaden Kalinowski scored 24 points in both games of the Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament for Plattsburgh High, as the team placed second at the event. × 2 of 2 Expand Jill Lobdell Jaden Kalinowski scored 24 points in both games of the Judy’s Ninth Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament for Plattsburgh High, as the team placed second at the event. Prev Next

Hornets split

Against Moriah, Jaden Kalinowski scored 24 points, while Kurt Ouelette added 12, Ian DeTulleo 10, Dylan Garrant six, Riley Channell four and Liam Perkins two.

Plattsburgh High opened the tournament with an 86-39 win over Ticonderoga, as Kalinowski also scored 24 points to lead the way for the Hornets. Channell scored 16 points, while Garrant scored 15, DeTulleo eight, Myles King eight, Ouellette six, Perkins five and Ian Campbell four.