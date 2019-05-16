Competition intense as postseason games eyed

× The 2019 Lake George varsity softball team — headed toward the postseason with a 9-1 Adirondack League record and a 14-game tally overall — includes (front, left to right): senior Julia Heunemann, senior Casey Lynn Burbo, sophomore Alli Zilm, sophomore Megan Durkin, freshman Brooke Benjamin, freshman Olivia Gates; (rear) Assistant Coach Kim Zilm, Assistant Coach Bob Heunemann, senior Alysia Kane, junior Ava Pushor, senior Rebecca Jaeger, sophomore Rachel Jaeger, sophomore Tyler Bergman, sophomore Madeline Gorey, Head Coach Kyle Manny and scorekeeper Keith Putnam.

WARREN COUNTY | As postseason play approached last week, teams in northern Warren County played some consequential games.

Lake George played no less than six games between May 5 and May 11, winning five of them — but the one loss may have title-related consequences.

The Warriors started off with a 10-0 win May 6 over North Warren, a 3-2 victory the next day over Fort Ann, then a heartbreaking 3-1 loss May 8 to Whitehall that took Lake George down one notch in Adirondack League competition.

The league tournament, which will likely give Lake George a shot at the championship, is to be held Wednesday, May 15, and Friday, May 17.

Both the Warriors and the Railroaders are state-ranked — Lake George, coming into the game with an 8-0 league record, was considered No. 4 Class C team in the state as of May 7; and Whitehall, with a 7-0 league record at that time, was ranked No. 2 in Class D.

This showdown between Lake George and Whitehall was followed May 9 by a Lake George victory over Corinth, after which the Warriors won both games May 11 in their invitational tournament: They defeated Ticonderoga, 13-0, and then hours later beat Galway, 21-6.

Against North Warren, pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, who got four strikeouts, was assisted by closer Madeline Gorey, who had five Ks. Olivia Viele, on the mound for the Cougars, also earned five strikeouts.

Offensive highlights for Lake George included a triple by Tyler Bergman, who scored two runs and had an RBI, and Gates’ two runs and three RBIs.

Memorable accomplishments for North Warren included hits by Jackie Urtz and Emma Phelps as well as singles by Lauren Monroe and Mattie Beadnell.

In the game against Fort Ann, Lake George achieved three runs off three hits, while the Cardinals managed two runs off five hits. Highlights included a home run and two RBIs by Rachel Jaeger.

The game against Whitehall was an epic defensive battle. The first run was scored by Whitehall in the fourth inning, matched by Lake George in the top of the sixth, then Whitehall responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Pitching for the Warriors was Bergman, who contained Whitehall to four hits while striking out 10. Top moments for the Warriors were Rachel Jaeger’s stolen base and her run.

The Warriors rebounded the next day in the 14-2 defeat of Corinth. Highlights for Lake George include pitcher Rebecca Jaeger’s four strikeouts as well as her double and three RBIs; Bergman’s two doubles, five RBIs, and four runs; Rachel Jaeger’s four runs, Ava Pushor’s three singles, two RBIs and six putouts; and Olivia Gates’ three runs.

Against Ticonderoga in the invitational semifinals, pitcher Rebecca Jaeger had five strikeouts, hit two triples, earned three RBIs and scored a run. Bergman hit two doubles and scored three runs. Rachel Jaeger hit a triple, scored two runs and tallied three RBIs during her 3-for-3 performance at the plate; Alli Zilm was 2-for-3, scored a run and earned an RBI; and Gorey was 1-for-2, scoring two runs and an RBI.

In the Galway game in which the Warriors won their tournament’s trophy, Bergman notched 14 strikeouts as well as hitting a triple. Offense also featured Alysia Kane hitting two doubles, scoring three runs and tallying two RBIs; Pushor scoring two runs and earning two RBIs; Brooke Benjamin going 3-for-3 at bat and getting two RBIs; and Casey Lynn Burbo scoring two runs.

North Warren rallied May 9 to defeat Warrensburg, 11-5, with Viele on the mound achieving four strikeouts for the Cougars as well as tallying three RBIs. For the Burghers, Dianne Curtis was 3-for-4 at the plate, hitting a double and scoring three RBIs.

A day earlier, North Warren held their Coaches for Cancer Game and lost to Fort Ann, 6-1. Highlights for the Cougars were Viele’s two strikeouts, Jodi Bartlett and Eliza Brown both going 2-for-3, and the latter hitting a double and one RBI.

The peak of Warrensburg’s week was their 16-0 defeat of Hadley Luzerne May 6, a game that was halted after the fifth inning.

Warrensburg’s offense was on fire in this Adirondack League game. Megan Hughes hit three triples while pitcher Mikayla Rothermel and Sydney Gerrain hit one triple each. Hitting one double each were Bella DeAmelia, Sara Langworthy, Curtis and Kaylee Olden. Langworthy went 4-for-5 while hitting two RBIs; Hughes was 3-for-4 and hit four RBIs; Curtis was 3-for-4 and hit three RBIs; Rothermel was 2-for-3 and hit two RBIs; and Gerrain was 2-for-3 and tallied two RBIs.