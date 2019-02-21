Cougars advance to Class B semis

× Spencer Trudo, of Northeastern Clinton, (seen against Seton earlier this month) scored 15 points in the Class B quarterfinal win over Peru Wednesday.

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton boys varsity basketball team jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead, holding on in the second half to advance to the Section VII/Class B playoffs with a 48-43 win over Peru Wednesday.

“The game was a battle all the way through,” said Northeastern Clinton coach Luke Connell.

“We kept trying to pull away, but Peru seemed always to find a way to keep themselves in the game. We did not play well to finish the game out and almost handed the game back to Peru.”

Spencer Trudo led the Cougars with 15 points, while Thomas Gilbo added 12.

Bryan Claudio, Alex Gomez and Brayden Racine each scored seven points for the Cougars.

Peru’s Ryley O’Connell was the leading scorer in the game with 17 points, while Sean Crowley added 11, Andrew Mazzella, four, Peter Mazzella, three, Austin Rock, three, Dylan Rickert, two, Caeden Carlo, two, and Noah Lederman, one.

The Cougars advance to the Class B semifinals, where they will take on top seed Plattsburgh High at the Plattsburgh State Field House Friday with tip scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

“We will enjoy this win, but we have our work cut out for us now as we play PHS,” said Connell.