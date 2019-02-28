Cougars advance to Section II semifinals

× 1 of 2 Expand North Warren basketball players listen to some midgame advice from coach P.J. Hogan on how to ramp up their effort against Germantown in a Section II Class D quarterfinal game Feb. 19. × 2 of 2 Expand All-Star star North Warren point-guard Sydney Gagnon approaches the basket for a shot in the third quarter of North Warren’s Section II Class D quarterfinal game Feb. 19 against Germantown. In the second half, the Cougars ran the floor in transition more often, securing a 61-44 victory. Prev Next

FORT EDWARD | North Warren girls basketball coach P.J. Hogan gave his team two gems of advice just prior to the opening buzzer of the Section II Class D quarterfinal game Feb. 19.

“We’ve got to be ready for any type of pressure,” he said, followed a moment later by, “It doesn’t matter how big their players are, we play Cougar basketball!”

Both comments of Hogan’s proved relevant to North Warren’s 61-44 victory against Germantown at Fort Edward High School.

The Cougars overcame Germantown’s intense pressure inside by sinking shots from afar, and countered the Clippers’ considerable height advantage with a swarming defense that forced them to make less-than-ideal shots.

With Germantown players focusing on shutting down North Warren’s All-Star player Sydney Gagnon, her teammates stepped up to take over the lead in scoring — Jodi Bartlett scored 15 game-high points including four three-pointers, Kaitlin Kramar hit three treys and a foul shot, Emma Phelps scored 10 points including a shot from behind the arc, and center Jaclyn Urtz also scored 10 points, overcoming physical opposition under the basket.

Guarded closely outside, Gagnon wove her way inside to sink three baskets, joined with two foul shots. Eliza Brown mirrored Gagnon’s scoring.

North Warren was behind 10-9 in the first quarter, but ahead 25-24 at the half.

The Cougars’ 23-13 third quarter illustrated Hogan’s last comment to his players before they began their game: “Now go out and have some fun!”

North Warren’s scrappy defense tightened up, while their offense sank shots from all over the court.

“Our team played a lot more intense in the second half,” Hogan said. “They started getting the loose balls, we got into our running game, which gave us some easy shots on transition — and the girls began giving their opponents one chance at the basket instead of three-to-four shots.”

“Lauren (Monroe) did a nice job bringing the ball up the floor when their defense was taking Sydney away, and Eliza Brown did a good job taking over Jaclyn’s role when she got into foul trouble,” Hogan said. “It was a very good team effort — everyone stepped up when we needed them to.”

With the win, fourth-seeded North Warren advanced to play No. 1 seed Fort Edward in the Class D semifinals set for Feb. 25 at Ballston Spa.