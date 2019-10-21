Cougars, Bombers and Eagles headline Section VII boys soccer playoffs

PLATTSBURGH | Northeastern Clinton, Lake Placid and Chazy are the top seeds for the Section VII boys soccer tournament, which begins with play in Class B, C and D Wednesday.

Jill Lobdell Owen Hollister and the Northeastern Clinton Cougars are the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs starting this week.

Class B

The Cougars (13-2-1) will seek to take the Class B sectional title away from Peru (9-2-4), who is seeded third and will try to get past the second seed Chiefs (10-3-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the second semifinal at George Brendler Field in Chazy.

The Cougars will play at 5 p.m. on the 26th, facing the winner of the Oct. 23 quarterfinal game between fifth seed Beekmantown (6-8-2) and host fourth seed Plattsburgh High (9-5-2). The game will kickoff at 6 p.m.

The Class B title game will be played Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Brendler Field.

Jill Lobdell Lake Placid and Cooper Grady are the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs.

Class C

After having their long run atop Class C snapped by Seton Catholic last season, the Blue Bombers (6-3-4) are the top seed and will face the winner of the Oct. 23 quarterfinal between fifth seed AuSable Valley (0-14-0), who will travel to face the fourth seed and defending champion Knights (2-11-0) at 3 p.m. The winner will face Lake Placid at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. at Beekmantown High School.

The 1 p.m. Class C semifinal will have third seed Northern Adirondack (4--9-1) against second seed Saranac Lake (4-7-1).

The winners will play for the Class C sectional title in Beekmantown Wednesday, Oct. 30, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Keith Lobdell Riley Hansen and the Chazy Eagles will start their run at a 10th state title as the top seed in the Section VII/Class D tournament.

Class D

That one thumb without a ring on it looks lonely, and Chazy (15-0-1) will start their quest for a 10th state title Friday, Oct. 25, when they host seventh seed Johnsburg-Minerva (4-10-0) at 3 p.m.

The other quarterfinal matches will be played at 3 p.m. on Oct. 25, including seventh seed Newcomb (7-5-0) at second seed Schroon Lake (13-3-0), sixth seed Keene (unknown) traveling to third seed Crown Point (12-3-0), and fifth seed Willsboro (7-6-1) going to Dudley to play fourth seed Boquet Valley (3-7-4).

The Class D sectional semifinals will be played at the highest remaining bracketed seed Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the final taking place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.