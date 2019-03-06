Cougars can’t find big basket against Mechanicville

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Audi Hollister drives past the Mechanicville defense in the Class B regional semifinal at the Plattsburgh State Field House March 6.

PLATTSBURGH | Trailing 34-27 heading into the final eight minutes of play, the Northeastern Clinton Cougars made their final push against Mechanicville in the Class B regional semifinals March 6.

The Cougars outscored the Red Raiders, 8-4, over the first half of the frame, cutting the lead to 38-35 with four minutes to play.

However, that was as close as they would get, as neither team would score until Aj-anaida Joseph made three free throws in the final 11.2 seconds to give Mechanicville a 41-35 win and end the Cougars season at 21-2.

“Opportunities were there,” said Cougars coach Robb Garrand. “I thought we were right there, but with their rebounding ability, I knew we were in trouble. We had them, but we struggled with shooting. They just capitalized on any little mistake.”

The Cougars held a 19-12 lead early in the second quarter, but the Red Raiders started to chip away, going on a 15-2 run through the second and into the third to earn a 27-21 lead.

The Cougars battled back from there, but went the final four minutes of the game without scoring.

“We had every opportunity to win that game,” Garrand said. “We had very little fall in the third quarter. The shots were there, but they didn’t fall. I was very pleased that they didn’t have an answer to our zone. We just couldn’t put the ball into the net.”

Joseph finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Raiders, sitting to start the fourth quarter but being put back into the lineup when the Cougars started to make their run.

For NCCS, Audi Hollister finished with 12 points and three steals, while Abby Racine had nine points and 10 rebounds while dealing with early foul trouble, eventually fouling out with 4.5 seconds remaining.

“Abby was in trouble with fouls and couldn’t play in her regular position, but Audi stepped up and played amazing,” Garrand said.

Kya McComb added eight points and seven rebounds, while Marlie Sample had five points and four steals, three coming in the opening quarter and leading to easy points. Brinley LaFountain added seven rebounds along with one point.