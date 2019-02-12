Cougars claim CVAC crown

× Kya McComb scored 13 points as the Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team earned the CVAC championship for the second straight season Monday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team won its second consecutive CVAC overall and Division I titles Monday night, scoring a 56-25 win over Ticonderoga.

With one game left and a win over Moriah, Monday’s victory secured the overall title for the Cougars, who held a three-game lead over Saranac for the Division I crown.

Kya McComb scored 13 points to lead the Cougars, who built up a 33-5 halftime lead over the Sentinels. Sydney Hunter added 10 points, while Abby Racine scored 8, Audie Hollister 6, Caitlin Houghton 6, Gabby Dumas 4, Marlie Sample 4, Ellie Prairie 4 and Bryn Sample 1.

Aubrey Smith led the Sentinels with 6 points, while Kennedy Davis and Saidi St. Andrew each scored 5, Kaelyn Rice 4, Molly Price 2 and Emily Purkey 2.

LIONS FALL TO ORANGE

Bree Hunsdon scored 13 points and grabbed an impressive 17 rebounds for Elizabethtown-Lewis Monday night, but the Orange came away with a two-point, 37-35 victory over the Lions, coming back from a 22-12 halftime deficit.

Brianna Cornwright added 10 points and five steals, while Abby Monty scored 5, Abby Buck 3, Sadie Thompson 2 and Sarah Chandler 2.

KNIGHTS DEFEAT WARRIORS

Without Nicole Bullock, Kennedy Spriggs and Audrey Bilow helped lead the Seton Catholic Knights to a 35-29 win over Willsboro Monday.

Spriggs led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points, while Bilow added 10 and Haley Murnane 9.

Kaili Bourdeau led the Warriors with 8 points, while Aliceson Drollette scored 7, Olivia Politi 6, Samantha Harrison 4, Desiree Cassavaugh 2 and Malina Lawrence 2.

KEENE BESTS CROWN POINT

The Keene girls varsity basketball team outscored Crown Point 22-6 in the second half of their Monday matchup for a 41-24 win as Megan Quinn scored 14 points to pace the Beavers.

Alyssa Summo added 8 points, while Amelia Ellis scored 6, Caitlyn Lopez 6, Emily Whitney 4 and Haylie Buysee 2.

Shawna McIntosh scored 13 points to lead the Panthers as Lilli Peters added 4, Eleanor Harmon 2, Lauren Kimball 2, Maddie Munson 2 and Cheyenne Racine 1.

WILDCATS SCORE WIN OVER EAGLES

A balanced scoring effort led the Schroon Lake Wildcats to a 45-24 win over Chazy Monday night.

Malena Gereau led the Wildcats with 13 points, while Anna Maisonville scored 12, Justice Kowal 12 and Ava Storman 8.

The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 27-8 in the second half.

Mackenzie Chapman scored 10 points to lead Chazy, while Olivia Rotella added 8, Aiyana Lamoy 4 and Catherine Provost 2.