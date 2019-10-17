Cougars claim Division I title on final night of NSL play

× Expand Jill Lobdell Chase Ross scored a hat trick as Northeastern Clinton clinched the NSL Division I title with an 8-0 win over AuSable Valley.

CLINTONVILLE | On the final scheduled night of the Northern Soccer League regular season Oct. 16, Northeastern Clinton captured the Division I boys soccer title with an 8-0 win over AuSable Valley.

Runner-up Saranac played Plattsburgh High to a 1-1 draw on their second Honor Flight Night.

Chase Ross scored three goals in the Cougars 8-0 win over the Patriots, while Hunter LaValley, Owen Hollister, Ryan O’Donnell, Luke Antcil and Marcus Bedard also scored.

Lucas Bedard assisted on three goals, while Reid LaValley and Michael Pennington also had assists. John Bulson was called on to make three saves in the defensive shutout.

Alex Fournier made 10 saves for the Patriots.

Chiefs draw with Hornets

Zashon Abrams scored in the 12th minute on a Zach Rainville assist, giving the Saranac Chiefs a 1-0 lead until Riley Channell scored on a Michael Trombley assist in the 38th minute for the equalizer, as both teams played the final 62 minutes scoreless in a 1-1 draw.

Branden Ashley made eight saves for the Chiefs, while Hornet goalie Alex Tuller made 10.

Indians shutout Eagles

Nick Hagar opened scoring for Peru with a goal and assisted on the Dominic Falvo bookend goal in the 66th minute as the Indians scored a 3-0 win over Beekmantown.

Jon Cote scored the middle goal for the Indians on a Declan Edwards assist, while Michael McBride made five saves to preserve the shutout for the defense.

Matt Wood made 14 saves for the Eagles.

Bombers blank Bobcats

Remi Borden scored on a Tyler Hinckley assist in the 18th minute, and Cooper Grady added the insurance goal on a Sebastian Narvaez assist in the 28th as Lake Placid scored a 2-0 win over Northern Adirondack.

John Armstrong made six saves in the shutout, while Tim Stickney had 10 saves for the Bobcats.

Panthers outshoot Orange

Cameron Waldorf had a six-point game with a pair of goals and two assists as Crown Point scored a 6-1 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake.

Noah Spaulding also scored twice for the Panthers, while Cameron Harrington and Cole Potter also scored. Gavin Sours added an assist.

Wildcats defeat J-M

Andrew Pelkey ripped a pair of goals into the net for Schroon Lake and assisted on three more as the Wildcats scored a 6-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva.

Marcus Peace added a pair of goals, while Cian Bresnahan also scored in the win, as Isaiah Pelkey added an assist.

Zeke Koenig made four saves in the win, while Mike Foote subbed into net and made one save.