Cougars fall in Class B regional play

× Expand Jill Lobdell Marlie Sample, pictured here against Beekmantown in the sectional finals, scored the lone goal for Northeastern Clinton in the Cougars 4-1 loss against Central Valley Academy in the Class B regional semifinals Nov. 5.

HERKIMER | Northeastern Clinton was unable to advance in the NYSPHSAA state playoffs Nov. 5, falling 4-1 to Central Valley Academy in the regional semifinals.

Marlie Sample scored the lone goal for the 17th ranked (NYSSWA) Cougars in the 61st minute, credited for a marker on a corner kick, cutting into a 3-0 lead for fifth ranked Central Valley on goals from Megan Canipe and two by Reilly Rich, giving her 151 career goals.

Jazmyne Gillette scored the final goal for CVA in the 73rd minute.