Cougars defeat unbeaten Hartford in comeback victory

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 North Warren High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Eliza Brown, Sydney Gagnon, Jackie Urtz, Kaitlyn Kramar, (rear): Lauren Monroe, Emma Phelps, Jodi Bartlett, Sarah Stevens, and Kali Dugan.

CHESTERTOWN | Diving for the ball, executing steals and shooting all over the court, Sydney Gagnon has been inspiring her teammates to perform at a high level for four years.

Last season, the senior guard — a first-team Adirondack League All-Star — averaged 17.3 points per game.

On Dec. 18 against Hartford, Gagnon shot a critical field goal that put her team up by one point with just over one minute left in the game.

Gagnon’s teammates then responded by exerting steely pressure on their opponents, while increasing their advantage by two points.

The result was a stunning come-from-behind 63-60 victory over Hartford, which to date had been unbeaten over the 2018-19 season.

The crowd in the North Warren gym loved every minute of it, responding with raucous cheers.

North Warren had behind 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, and had only narrowed the margin by two points by the end of the third quarter.

In the last stanza, however, the Cougars intensified their effort and scored 22 points to the Tanagers’ 13.

“We definitely ‘gave it our all’ at the end,” Gagnon said, deferring credit to her teammates. “Teamwork and defense really made the game for us.”

Part of the reason might have been their shift to a zone defense in the last quarter, coach PJ Hogan said.

“The girls played hard, keeping up defensive pressure,” he said.

He also credited the players’ will to win.

“Down the stretch, Emma Phelps had some key baskets and Lauren Monroe made some big foul shots,” he said. “Everybody contributed.”

Not only did every single player spend some time on the floor, but each athlete also lit up the scoreboard.

Gagnon scored 26 points, Phelps was next with 11 points, Jackie Urtz and Eliza Brown each had 7 points, Monroe scored 6 points Jodi Bartlett added 4 points and Sarah Stevens chipped in 2. For Hartford, Karlee Nims scored 22 points and Gabrielle McFarren followed with 17 points.

As of Dec. 19, the Tanagers were 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Adirondack League, and the Cougars advanced to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the league.

Prior wins for North Warren include defeating Mayfield 40-37 on Dec. 15, a 44-15 trouncing of Granville on Dec. 14, a 68-49 victory over Fort Ann, and a 54-34 defeat of Saratoga Catholic on Nov. 29.

After a game against Argyle on Dec. 20, the Cougars will be facing Saratoga Catholic again on Jan. 2 and Fort Edward on Jan. 4.