Cougars end three decade drought with B baseball title

× Ethan Garrand of Northeastern Clinton jumps over Matt Forrence of Peru at third base on a close play in the seventh inning of the Section VII/Class B title game, which the Cougars won, 8-5, over the Indians.

PLATTSBURGH | As Ethan Garrand stepped on third base and launched the ball toward first, he was putting out 30 years of anticipation for a moment long coming for Northeastern Clinton baseball players and fans.

On the completion of the double play, the Cougars celebrated their 8-5 win over the Peru Indians Friday, claiming the Section VII/Class B title, their first in the sport since 1980.

“If the ball was hit to me, I was ready to go get the double play and get out of the inning,” Garrand said of the last play. “I was able to touch my bag and get the throw off. I was thinking, just don’t throw it over his head.”

“As soon as I saw Ethan had the ball I knew he was going to do something good with it because he is one of the best fielders around,” said Brayden LaValley, who pitched a complete game for the Cougars in the victory. “I knew it was going to be a tough game and I just wanted to throw as many strikes as I could and keep my team in it.”

“He’s a senior leader on this team and someone you would want the ball in their hand in a game like this,” coach Jeff Norton said. “We had trust in him that he was going to be able to settle down and it was going to be his game to win or lose.”

Garrand and LaValley said offense was a plus for the team in the finals.

“Everyone contributed and helped the offense today,” LaValley said.

“We got the sticks going tonight and were able to get runners into scoring position and then knock them in,” Garrand added.

The Cougars made their impact offensively in the third inning, scoring five times as Bryan Claudio started the frame with a triple, Noah Gonyo followed with an RBI single, Hunter LaValley an RBI single and Kaleb LaBarge a two-RBI single.

LaBarge, Gonyo and Angel Claudio each had a pair of singles in the game, while Hunter LaValley had a single and double, scoring twice.

For Peru, Carson Cunningham had a single and double, while Zach O’Connell and Peter Mazzella had a pair of singles.