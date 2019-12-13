Cougars falter late, but find way to win in OT

× Expand File photo Ethan Garrand made 26 saves for the Cougars in their win over MVU Thursday.

HIGHGATE, VT. | A three-goal third period for MVU erased the lead Northeastern Clinton had gained over the first two periods Thursday.

The Cougars were able to respond with four seconds remaining in overtime, as Zachary Miller scored to send the Cougars home with a 4-3 win.

The unassisted goal capped a one goal, one assist night for Miller, while Blake Chevalier also had a goal and assist. Noah Gonyo and Sam Bulson also scored, while an assist was credited to Marcus Bedard.

Ethan Garrand made 26 saves.