Cougars advance in sectionals

STILLWATER | Although it required a total team effort from the North Warren Basketball team to earn their tournament victory over St. Johnsville on Feb. 29, shooting guard Anthony Girard achieved a personal milestone as he surpassed his 1,000th career point.

The Cougars won this Section II Class D quarterfinal game by a score of 80-59.

Girard, a junior who’s been averaging more than 21 points per game this year, scored 27 points — including five treys — while grabbing five rebounds and executing five assists against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville.

Midway through the third quarter, Girard reached 1,000 career points, prompting coach James Cuyler called a time out, and the North Warren fans cheered for the three-year varsity player. A presentation of a commemorative basketball occurred shortly after the game.

Cuyler said that Girard has achieved more versatility in his scoring this year than over his two prior years on varsity — partially in response to opponents’ doggedly double-teaming him. Until this season, Girard was known primarily as an outside shooter; but this year, he’s often been charging inside to score, Cuyler said.

“Girard has been in ‘attack mode’ recently — he’s driving to the rim, mingling with the big guys down low,” he said.

The OESJ team kept fairly close to the Cougars in the first quarter, but North Warren — ranked the seventh place Class D team in the state — made some adjustments.

“We hadn’t been playing for two weeks so we started slow, but our guys picked it up and got into the game,” Cuyler said.

The Cougars’ mid-game rally may have been sparked by Cuyler’s advice to Nate Hopper, Ryan Miller and James Steen soon after St. Johnsville started out with a defense that focused on Girard and his teammate, beefy center Tanner Dunkley.

“I told those three guys that St. Johnsville’s ‘junk’ defense was disrespect and they ought to take it personally — I said, ‘The three of you are as good as Girard and Dunkley,’” Cuyler said. “Then Nate came out firing and he hit his shots.”

Cuyler added that Hopper is a hot shooter, Steen is fast and elusive on the court, and Ryan Miller makes key points when they’re needed.

“James is a slasher — he’s athletic, he gets to the rim is explosive and jumps high; and Ryan knocks down big shots — he stepped up in the third quarter, hitting two big 3-pointers that sealed the game for us,” Cuyler said, noting that Steen and Miller are seniors who provide leadership.

Dunkley, who excelled in the St. Johnsville game, is known as a bruiser — he’s 6’4” tall and 280-plus pounds, and other players bounce off him a lot.

“We tell Tanner that he controls the paint and opponents can’t come down there,” Cuyler said. “He protects the inside — he makes sure every shot is contested; he boxes out and rebounds — he’s a beast, a workhorse.”

Cuyler added that junior guard Jack Jennings played tough.

“Jennings is one of our best defenders,” he said. “He played tough tonight — he gives a lot of effort.”

Coach Cuyler said that senior guard Wyatt Gereau is quite effective, particularly on defense, “giving 100 percent” every single game.

The Cougars’ total-team effort put them up 37-23 by halftime, and increased their lead for the remainder of the game.

Following Girard’s team-leading offiensive performance was Dunkley with 15 points and 22 rebounds, and Hopper with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Miller added 11 points and executed 2 assists, Steen had 7 points and 2 assists, Jennings sank two field goals; and Wyatt Gereau hit one along with his effective defense.

Next up for the Cougars was a semifinal game March 4 against Germantown in the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Coach Cuyler expressed optimism about the game.

“We’re trying to make history — and we’re in a great situation as we work toward this goal.”