Cougars head into Sectionals after winning last two games

× Expand Photo provided The 2018-19 North Warren High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Nate Hoper, Ryan Miller, Wyatt Gereau, Anthony Girard, James Steen, (rear): coach Jeremy Whipple, Caleb Morehouse, Mario Willette, Tanner Dunkley, Jack Buckman and Reece Bradley.

CHESTERTOWN | Riding on the offensive firepower of standout athlete Anthony Girard and well-developed team chemistry, the North Warren boys basketball team won the final game of their regular season.

On Feb. 11, the Cougars defeated Warrensburg 58-50, to the delight of their fans who packed the team’s gymnasium.

Four days earlier, they defeated Whitehall 59-49 in an away game, a good omen for their Section II Class D tournament opening game scheduled for Feb. 20 in a rematch with the Railroaders.

Against North Warren, Girard — a sophomore point guard — was top scorer with 20 points, including three 3-point shots. He was followed by sophomore center Tanner Dunkley with 10 points and 10 rebounds, senior forward Jack Buckman with eight points, junior guard Reece Bradley with six points, and senior guard Jay Hopper with five. Senior guard/forward Caleb Morehouse tallied five points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Ryan Miller and junior forward Mario Willette each added two points.

For Warrensburg, sharp-shooting senior forward Evan McDuff finished with 12 points, despite the Cougars’ relentless defense. While MacDuff was being shadowed closely by opponents, freshman guard Dan Cunniffe scored 16 points, senior guard Dan Kelly added seven points, junior guard Jesse Griffin followed with six, senior guard/forward Peyton Olden contributed five, and senior forward Brandon Bailey chipped in four.

Against Whitehall, North Warren proved what they could do without Girard on the court.

Stepping up were Miller with 20 points including three 3-point shots, Bradley with 11 points, Hopper with nine points, Morehouse with five, while Dunkley, Buckman and junior guard Wyatt Gereau scored four apiece. Mario Willette sank two foul shots.