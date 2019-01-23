Cougars hit from deep in win over Warriors

× Alexander Gomez, of Northeastern Clinton, carries the ball up the court ahead of Willsboro’s Jared Joslyn in the Cougars’ three-point win in Champlain. Photo by Nathanael LePage

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton boys varsity basketball team connected on weight shots from behind the three-point arc and turned a three point halftime deficit into a three point, 51-48, win over the Willsboro Warriors Tuesday.

Bryan Claudio, Thomas Gilbo and Alex Gomez each hit a pair of three-pointers as Gomez scored 11, Gilbo, 10, and Claudio, 8, in the win. Spencer Trudo also added 8 points, while Ryan O’Donnell added 6, Braydon Racine, 5, and James Molinski, 2.

Trevor Bigelow led the Warriors with 16 points as Cody Ahrent added 14, Jon Schier, 8, Peyton Ford, 5, Jared Ball, 3, and Stephen Leibeck, 2.

SARANAC CRUISES PAST POTSDAM

Connor Recore had a strong night for the Chiefs over the Sandstoners Tuesday, scoring 34 points on the strength of six three-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists in a 76-52 win.

Nick LeBeau added 12 points and six rebounds, while Issac Garman added 10, Dane Desserault, 7, Jack Mather, 5, and Brady Hebert, 2. Hebert also paced the Chiefs with eight assists.

EAGELS RALLY PAST BULLDOGS

Nathan Finley scored 10 of Beekmantown’s 19 fourth quarter points as the Eagles rallied for a 55-50 win over Chateaugay Tuesday.

Finley finished the game with 13 points, while the team hit five free throws late to ice the game.

Ian-James McCasland scored 10 points in the win, while Andrew Sorrell added 9, Brandon Belrose added 8, Parker Kelly, 7, Jacob Dixon, 4, and Wyatt Brown, 4.