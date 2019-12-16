Cougars prevail in early-season battles

× Expand Photo provided NW Boys Baskbll 2019 The 2019-20 North Warren High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Wyatt Gereau, Lucas Dunkley, Anthony Girard, Ryan Miller, Ryan Hill, (center, yellow shirt): manager Semaj Cuyler, (back row): Dante Buttino, Jack Jennings, Austin Bradley, Mario Willette, Tanner Dunkley, Nate Hopper, Andrew Beadnell, James Steen.

WARREN COUNTY | Demonstrating their speed, deadeye shooting skills, and tight teamwork, the North Warren Boys Basketball team advanced their season record to 4-0 over the last week and a half.

Their latest win was a 67-51 defeat of Ticonderoga in a physical non-league battle Dec. 14.

During the first half, the Sentinels kept up with the Cougars, but in the concluding two periods, North Warren outscored them 35-21 to earn the win.

Sharpshooting junior point guard Anthony Girard led the Cougars with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists; following were talented junior 6’4” center Tanner Dunkley with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and savvy senior forward Nate Hopper with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Senior guard Ryan Miller added 9 points 3 steals and 5 assists, while their teammates James Steen, Mario Willette, Andrew Beadnell, Reece Bradley all contributed to the score.

Senior 6’3” forward/guard Terrence Benedict led Ticonderoga with 19 points.

One day earlier, the Cougars executed their greatest accomplishment of the young season: defeating then-unbeaten Hadley-Luzerne by a score of 85-81.

With the Eagles’ defense focused on containing Girard, Dunkley took advantage of their rearranged defense and scored 27 points. Hopper sank four three-pointers and three foul shots to contribute 15 points. Key players in this total-team effort were Bradley and Miller, both senior guards, with 9 and 8 points respectively. Also vital to the scoring were Beadnell, Steen, Jack Jennings, and Wyatt Gereau.

On Dec. 11, North Warren cruised over Fort Ann, winning 79-59. Girard led the scoring with 26 points and five rebounds, while Hopper hit five three-pointers and a closer shot for 17 points, and Dunkley worked effectively inside for 17 points. and Miller scored 13 points. Contributing to the score were Bradley, Willette, and Dante Buttino.

Both Dunkley and Miller grabbed nine rebounds, while Girard brought down five.

Fort Ann’s Dylan Frost was high scorer for Fort Ann with 26 points. ■