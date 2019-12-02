Cougars pull away to win Muggsy’s crown

× Expand Keith Lobdell Audi Hollister pulls up on the dribble and looks to set the Northeastern Clinton offense up against Saranac Nov. 30.

SARANAC | A 13-3 third quarter run sparked the Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team to the championship win in the Muggsy’s Tip Off Tournament Nov. 30 over host Saranac, 49-34.

Leading 24-23 early in the third, the Cougars pulled away to a 37-27 lead at the end of the stanza, using a 9-0 run in the fourth to put the game away.

“We tightened up the defense and that turns into our offense,” said tournament MVP Kya McComb, who finished with 19 points. “We had to work on a couple things and tweak things as we worked on playing together without Abby (Racine) here.”

Racine was at the NYSPHSAA Student Advisory Council meeting in Syracuse, along with Ticonderoga’s Terrence Benedict.

“We wanted to focus on our defense and contain their team,” said all-tournament selection Audi Hollister, who had 10 points. “It’s good way to start the season.”

Marlie Sample added 11 points, while Bryn Sample added nine.

The Cougars came off a 67-38 win over Heuvelton in the opening round of the tournament, with McComb scoring 24 points, Marlie Sample 10, Racine eight, Bryn Sample six, Chelsea Guerin six, Hollister five, Bailee LaFountain four, Brinley LaFountain two, and Ellie Prairie two.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Sydney Myers drives to the basket for Saranac in the Muggsy’s Tournament championship game.

Chiefs split

Sydney Myers had 11 points for the Chiefs in the championship game against NCCS, while all-tournament selection Payton Couture added 10, Aislyn Liberty six, Lexie Denis three, Raegan Mulverhill two and sportsmanship award recipient Grace Reil two.

The Chiefs scored a 50-27 win over Beekmantown to make the championship game, as Couture scored 24 points in the win, with Liberty adding 10, Grace Patterson four, Sydney Myers four, Grace Patterson four, Kayla Myers three, Lia Parker two and Denis one.