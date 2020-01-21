Cougars rally, defeat Eagles in wild third period

× Expand Jill Lobdell Lucas Bedard sets up for a slap shot for Northeastern Clinton against Beekmantown Jan. 20. Bedard scored the game-winner for the Cougars in a 3-2 final.

PLATTSBURGH | You could say the first two periods were the calm before the storm.

The Beekmantown Eagles and Northeastern Clinton Cougars skated to a 0-0 tie through 30 minutes of play in a goalie/defense controlled contest that appeared to be heading for a scoreless overtime Jan. 20.

Then it all broke loose.

Beekmantown scored twice in the first 2:25 of the third, only to see NCCS rebound with three goals in the remainder of the period to score a 3-2 win.

“We felt we were the better team all night and we felt we could have been ahead going into the third,” said Cougars head coach Scott Lafountain. “Then we had a couple of defensive breakdowns and they were ahead 2-0.”

Dalton Kane opened scoring for the Eagles, collecting a shot rebound to the open side of the net and converting for a 1-0 lead on assists from Luke Moser and Nolan Latinville.

Just over one minute later, Alex Brienza took a centering pass from Collin Latinville and scored to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

“It’s one of those games where if you do not score when you are supposed to it can come back to haunt you, but at that point there was still 12 minutes left in the game and we tried to keep everyone calm on the bench and we started to create some power play opportunities and it finally started to produce goals,” said Lafountain.

“We were a little down with the way the period started, but we just kept pushing,” said captain Lucas Bedard. “The coaches always tell us to work hard and not stop no matter the score and we were able to get the win tonight.”

Chase Letoruneau opened the scoring for the Cougars with 8:39 left in the game, firing a slapshot that went into the net off a Ryan Johnston, Jr. assist.

After a pair of Beekmantown penalties, Lafountain used his team’s timeout to set up the short-lived two man advantage. While the Cougars did not score with two extra skaters, Blake Chevalier took the puck off a rebound from a Reid LaValley shot and put it home for the Equalizer. Bedard also assisted on the play.

“In the timeout, coach told us to keep working and battle as much as we can because the game was not over,” Chevalier said. “We took a shot and it bounced off the goalies pads and came right out to my stick, and I was able to tap it in.”

Less than 1:30 later, it was Bedard’s turn, taking a crossing pass from Noah Gonyo and firing a slapper into the net for the go ahead goal.

“I was disappointed in my first two shots because I kind of whiffed on them,” Bedard said. “The coaches kept telling me not to stop and I just started working harder and I saw my shot open up and was able to get it off and on net.”

Beekmantown still had its chances in the final four minutes, at one point playing with a three-man advantage as the goalie was pulled off the ice in the final minute with two Cougars in the penalty box.

Ethan Garrand finished with 22 saves for the Cougars in the win, including a behind the back save early in the third period on a break away shot that he was able to flick away from the goal line with his stick.

Riley Hansen had 42 saves for the Eagles in a contest of two of the top goalies in the CVAC.

“I got the best goalie in Ethan, and that is to take nothing away from Riley, he also had a great game tonight.”