Cougars rally over Indians

Audi Hollister of Northeastern Clinton drives through a pair of Peru defenders Sept, 11 as the Cougars scored a 2-1 win over the Indians in NSL Division I play.

PERU | The Peru varsity girls soccer team was able to break through first after 45 scoreless minutes, but Northeastern Clinton rallied with a pair of goals to score a 2-1 win Sept. 11.

45 seconds after Emily Beattie gave the Indians a 1-0 lead off a Rylie Lukens assist, Ellie Prairie scored on an Audi Hollister pass for the equalizer. Kya McComb then put the Cougars ahead in the 69th minute.

Abby Racine made 13 saves for the Cougars, while Bri Brouseeau made 23 saves for the Indians.

Hornets score late winner

Haley Ladue was able to convert on a penalty kick in the 75th minute of play as Plattsburgh High School edged out Saranac Lake 1-0 Sept. 11.

The Red Storm had more chances on net, out-shooting the Hornets 12-8, with Mackenzie Lawfer making good on all 12 save attempts for the Hornets while Mecalyn Sousa made seven.

Chiefs hold off Patriots

Sydney Myers scored in the 14th minute and Aislyn Liberty added what would become the game-winning marker in the 39th as Saranac held on for a 2-1 win over AuSable Valley Sept. 11.

Olivia Davis earned assists on both goals, while Payton Couture made four saves to preserve the win.

Addie Stanley scored the lone goal for the Patriots in the 66th minute of play on a Lilley Keyser assist, while Koree Stillwell made seven saves.

Griffins outscore Eagles

Boquet Valley scored a 4-1 win in its Class D sectional title game rematch against Chazy Sept. 11, as Analise Burdo scored in the 25th and 30th minutes to pace the Griffin attack.

Sydney Bisselle and Annette Stephens added goals, while Sydney Bisselle tallied and assist and Abby Monty made seven saves in net.

Hadley Lucas scored the lone goal for the Eagles, while Olivia Rotella made eight saves.

Bobcats defeat Knights

After a 1-1 tie, Ashlyn Seguin scored in the 35th and 39th minutes — both on Alexis Pitts assists — as Northern Adirondack notched a 3-1 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 11.

Brynne Gilmore scored in the 15th minute on an Anika Knight assist, while Aiden Lambert made five saves.

Gillian Boule scored the lone goal for the Knights in the 30th minute with Kennedy Spriggs making 16 saves.

Vikings record shutout

Reagan Garrison scored in the 65th minute on a Paige Towns assist as the Moriah Vikings scored a 1-0 win over Lake Placid Sept. 11.

Samantha Hayes made five saves to preserve the shutout win for the Vikings, while Lea O’Brien made eight saves for the Blue Bombers.

Keene takes early D-III lead

An Emily Whitney goal in the 72nd minute broke a 1-1 stalemate as the Keene varsity girls soccer team scored a 3-1 win over Willsboro Sept. 11.

Alyssa Summo added a penalty kick goal in the 35th minute, her second of the night after opening scoring on a Whitney assist in the 21st minute. Sophia Johnson made four saves in net for the win.

Jenna Ford scored the Warriors lone goal in the 68th minute while Abigail Bruno made seven saves.

J-M shuts out Panthers

Cassie Dunbar and Shae Riedinger scored first half goals as the Johnsburg-Minerva Jaguar-Shamrocks scored a 3-1 win over Crown Point Sept. 11.

Crown Point was unable to convert on any of their eight shots in the game, while Eleanor Harmon made 20 saves for the Panthers.