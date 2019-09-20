Cougars stay unbeaten

× Expand Jill Lobdell Owen Hollister scored the game winner for Northeastern Clinton in a 1-0 win over Saranac.

CHAMPLAIN | Owen Hollister scored with less than five minutes to play Sept. 19 as Northeastern Clinton scored a 1-0 win over Saranac in Division I play.

It was the sixth win of the season for the Cougars, as Chase Ross assisted on the late goal and John Bulson collected four saves in the shutout victory.

Branden Ashley made five saves for the Chiefs, who dropped their second game of the season and first in league play.

Hornets edge Indians

Jack Wylie’s 72nd minute goal pushed Plattsburgh High ahead in a 2-1 win over Peru Sept. 19, handing the Indians their first loss of the season.

Riley Savastano assisted on the game-winner, while Michael Trombley had an assist on Ryan Kavanaugh’s goal in the 42nd minute. Alex Tuller made four saves for the Hornets.

Dylan Badger scored on a Ryan Furnia assist in the 69th minute for the Indians, while Michael McBride making four saves in net.

Red Storm hold on

Saranac Lake scored three times in the first 41 minutes, then held on as Beekmantown’s comeback effort fell just short in a 3-2 win for the Red Storm Sept. 19.

Colter Cheney-Seymour scored both first half goals for the Red Storm, on a Bryson Mariano assist in the fourth and unassisted in the 33rd. Rijad Cecunjanin scored on a Mariano assist 53 seconds into the second half to cap Red Storm scoring, as Zach Churco made four saves.

For Beekmantown, Leo Golden scored on an Andrew Sorrell assist and Cole Nephew scored on a Niko Hart helper, with Matt Wood making 13 saves.

Bobcats, Griffins draw

Brandon Tromblee made nine saves for Boquet Valley and Tim Stickney five for Northern Adirondack as neither team was able to find the back of the net Sept. 19 in a scoreless draw.

It was the second 0-0 draw in as many weeks for the Griffins, as they had previously played scoreless against Lake Placid.

Bombers shutout Knights

Tyler Hinckley scored a pair of goals as Lake Placid scored a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 19.

Parker Anthony and Connor Reid also scored for the Bombers, while John Armstrong made three saves to help with a defensive shutout.

Tyler Reid had eight saves for the Knights.

Pelkey sends Wildcats through in OT

Andrew Pelkey scored the golden goal in overtime off a Collin Bresnahan assist as Schroon Lake scored a 2-1 win over Keene Sept. 19.

Ethan Fariss scored the other Wildcat goal — also on a Bresnahan assist ­— in the first half, while Nevin Dockery provided the temporary equalizer for Keene on an Aidan Lopez assist in the second half.

Zeke Koenig made five saves for the Wildcats, with Sebastian Smith turning away 13 shots for the Beavers.

Panthers stay perfect

Dylan Sours had a more relaxing night in net for Crown Point Sept. 19, as he made a pair of saves as the defense held strong in a 4-0 win over Wells.

Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods, Noah Spaulding and Gavin Sours all scored for the Panthers, while Noah Fleury and Cam Waldorf added helpers.