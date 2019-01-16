Cougars take command in CVAC Div. I

× Audi Hollister, of Northeastern Clinton, drives the lane against Saranac’s Mikayla St. Louis during their Tuesday matchup with first place in Division I of the CVAC on the line. See more photos at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC | The Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team outscored Saranac Chiefs 26-5 over the second and third quarter to take control in the showdown of the top two teams in Division I of the CVAC Tuesday night.

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in Division I play, with the Cougars showing more of the same from when the two teams met in the Muggsy’s Tournament with a strong showing on the Chiefs home court.

“I thought we pushed hard,” said Marlie Sample, who finished with 8 points,

“We were definitely ready to play and came out hard in the first quarter. We know that Saranac is one of our biggest opponents this year and we had to be motivated and strong. We need to come out knowing what their strong points were on offense and defense and work hard to stop them.”

“We know that we can lose every given night and we can win every given night,” said Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand. “We don’t want to lose our focus. Saranac is a very respectful program. They got sloppy at times and we got sloppy at times. If we want to continue on the path where we want to go, we have to limit our turnovers.”

Kya McComb led the Cougars with 12 points, while Abby Racine added 10, Audi Hollister, 6, Bryn Sample, 5, and Gabby Dumas, 2.

For the Chiefs, Allison Garman had 6 points in the loss, while Mikayla St. Louis and Payton Couture each scored 4. Alivia Waldron, Hannah Peroza, Sydney Myers and Kayla Myers each scored 2 points.

VIKINGS DEFEAT RIVAL SENTINELS

The Moriah girls varsity basketball team started to pull away midway through the opening period and did not look back in a 53-20 win over Ticonderoga Sentinels Jan. 15 in the first of two meetings between the two squads this basketball season, keeping their lead in Division II.

Noel Williams scored 15 points to lead the Vikings, while McKenzie Sprague added 14, Madison Olcott, 10, Kennady Allen, 5, Gwen Eichen, 5, and Mackenzie Peters, 4.

Saidi St. Andrews set the pace for the Sentinels with 6 points, while Jade Charboneau added 4, Kennedy Davis, 3, Svannah LaCourse, 2, Kaelyn Rice, 2, Emily Purkey, 2, and Molly Price, 1.

Rice had a strong night on the boards for the Sentinels.

EAGLES START SECOND HALF STRONG

In Chazy, the Westport Eagles took a 20-point lead into halftime in a 53-26 win over the host Eagles, as Rachel Storey scored 17 points to lead Westport. Skylar Bisselle scored 9 points, while Abbey Schwoebel added 8, Ella King, 7, Kaeli Brack, 6, Annette Stephens, 4, and Cassidy Roy, 2.

Mackenzie Chapman led Chazy with 12 points, while Amelia Stevens added 5, Olivia Rotella, 4, Aiyanna LaMoy, 3, and Emily Dufour-Woznicki, 2.

BOLTON SCORES WIN AT LAKE PLACID

Maria Baker scored 23 points as the Bolton Eagles started the second half of MVAC southern division play with a 47-26 win over Lake Placid, keeping the perfect mark in division.

Deidra Kellerman scored 9 points in the loss, while Grace Crawford added 8, Dylan Bashaw, 4, Natalie Tavares, 3, and Chelsea Moore, 2.

SETON RALLIES AGAINST PANTHERS

The Seton Catholic Lady Knights outscored Crown Point 40-19 in the second half and overtime as they scored a 52-45 win over the Panthers in a key northern division matchup in the MVAC.

League-leading scorer Nicole Bullock hit for 29 points to lead the Knights, while Shawna McIntosh scored 37 points for the Panthers.

Kennedy Spriggs added 11 points for the Knights, while Haley Murnane scored 7, Audrie Bilow, 3, and Kathryn Larson, 2.

Ani Hameline scored 4 points for the Panthers, while Eleanor Harmon and Lilli Peters each scored 2.

LIONS SCORE WIN

Elizabethtown-Lewis Lions jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead and earned their second straight win over Minerva/Newcomb, 51-32.

Analise Burdo led the Lions attack with 23 points, while Brianna Cornwright returned to the Lions lineup to score 13. Abby Monty added 11 points, while Sarah Chandler scored 4.

Kate Wimberly scored 15 points for the Mountaineers.

GEREAU PACES WILDCATS

Malena Gereau scored 19 point as the Schroon Lake Wildcats opened the second half of the MVAC season with a 34-26 win over Keene.

Justice Kowal added 9 points for the Wildcats, while Ava Storman scored 4 and Alysen Bruce added 2.

Alyssa Summo scored 9 points for Keene, while Amelia Ellis added 8, Megan Quinn, 7, and Emily Whitney, 2.

BEEKMANTOWN STRONG IN SECOND HALF

Leading by one point at halftime, Beekmantown Eagles outscored Plattsburgh High 31-11 in the second half for a 46-25 win.

Jhenna Trombley paced the offense for the Eagles with 15 points, while Kiera Regan had 6 points to go with 20 rebounds. Rylee Fesette scored 9 points, with Taylor Nelson and Avery Durgan adding 5, Anna Drapeau, 4, and Zoe Danville, 2.

Lacy Wright and Abbi Crahan each scored 8 points for the Hornets, while Jodi Murray scored 4, Tenzin Pema, 2, and Elisa Megarr, 1.

BOBCATS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Northern Adirondack used a 30-23 second half to keep their distance from AuSable Valley in a 57-44 win as Kira Labarge scored 14 points in the win, followed by Emily Peryea with 11, Alexis Belrose, 10, Grace Thume, 8, Emily Brooks, 7, Brynne Gilmore, 4, and Anna Brown, 3.

Koree Stillwell scored 15 for the Patriots, while Reanna Prentiss added 13, Shea Durgan, 7, Cora Long, 4, Sophie Rennie, 3, and Lilley Keyser, 2.