Cougars to play Mechanicville in Class B regional semis

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Brinley LaFountain averages eight points a game for the Cougars in the playoffs as they prepare to play Mechanicville in the Class B regional semifinals Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team will seek to make another step towards a return to Troy Wednesday as they welcome the Mechanicville Red Raiders to the Plattsburgh State Field House for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

The Red Raiders, winners of the Section II/Class B title, enter the game with a 13-7 record coming out of the Wasaren League.

Junior Charli Goverski leads the Red Raiders with a 16.0 points per game average, leading the team with 68 free throws made and connecting on 27 shots from behind the arc.

Sophomore Amy DiSiena adds 11.8 per game, while senior Taylor Grayson scores 9.2 per game while leading the team in three pointers made at 39.

Junior Jada Brown (8.9) and junior AJ-Analda Joseph (7.0) also average over five points per game, while the roster also includes junior Gianna Cavotta, freshman Chloe Goverski, senior Ashley Higgens, sophomore Sophie Mastropietro, junior Lyndsay Robens and sophomore Maddie Shakow.

The Cougars enter the game with a 21-1 record, being ranked 12th in the NYSSWA Class B poll.

The Cougars hold a pair of convincing wins over Beekmantown and Peru in the Section VII/Class B playoffs with a balanced scoring attack that has only seen one player score in double digits over the two games,

Kya McComb and Abby Racine are both averaging nine points per game in the playoffs, while Brinley LaFountain and Marlie Sample are averaging eight per game.

Audi Hollister is averaging 6.5 in the playoffs, while Sydney Hunter has scored seven points, Caitlin Houghton six, Bryn Sample five, Gabby Dumas four and Taylor Goodrow two. Ellie Prairie rounds out the roster.