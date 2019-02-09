Cougars win come-from-behind OT thriller without star scorer

× Expand Photo provided The 2018-19 North Warren High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Nate Hoper, Ryan Miller, Wyatt Gereau, Anthony Girard, James Steen, (rear): coach Jeremy Whipple , Caleb Morehouse, Mario Willette, Tanner Dunkley, Jack Buckman and Reece Bradley.

WARRENSBURG | The North Warren boys basketball team put forth a remarkable collaborative effort as they battled Fort Edward Feb. 1 without their offensive star, sophomore point guard Anthony Girard.

The Cougars won 65 to 59 in a thrilling come-from-behind victory that was decided in overtime.

Eight of the Cougar players contributed to the scoring as well as on defense. Junior Guard Reece Bradley, 6’2” in height, lead North Warren with 20 points including two 3-pointers, and 6’3” sophomore center Tanner Dunkley followed with 15 points.

Junior guard Ryan Miller scored 10 points, senior Jack Buckman scored eight points, and senior guard/forward Caleb Morehouse scored five points.

Contributing were 6’5” junior forward Mario Willette with four points, junior guard James Steen with a basket, and senior guard Jayson Hopper sinking a foul shot.

Top scorer for Fort Edward was senior guard James Bombard with 18 points.

The last time North Warren met up with Fort Edward, they won 66-51, but it was powered by Anthony Girard’s 28 points.

With the Feb. 1 victory, North Warren advances to 9-5 in the Adirondack League and 11-7 overall. North Warren’s junior varsity boys team also won their game and remained undefeated for 2018-19.

WBG. GETS MOJO GOING

Approaching the end of their 2018-19 season, the Warrensburg boys basketball team has been acquiring synchronicity that is moving their season record toward the winning column.

Last week, they battled two Adirondack League opponents in two close games, and ended up victors.

On Feb. 1, the Burghers defeated Whitehall 53-49, despite every Railroader contributing in their effort to claim a victory.

Warrensburg’s Evan MacDuff, an All-Star athlete, was top scorer in the Whitehall game with 22 points despite nearly being sidelined due to illness.

He also lead in rebounds with 15, as well as executing four assists. Brandon Bailey was close behind in the balanced offensive attack with 20 points, a career high, as well as grabbing 10 rebounds.

Dan Cunniffe scored six points and five rebounds, while Jessie Griffin scored four points. Dan Kelly hit a foul shot and provided six assists.

Strong defense by the Burghers throttled the Railroaders’ efforts to get inside, but Whitehall fought back by scoring 15 points from beyond the arc. Ethan Patch lead Whitehall with 15 points.

The hard-fought victory advanced Warrensburg’s season record to 8-10 overall. Warrensburg’s junior varsity team beat Whitehall also.

A day earlier, the Burghers won another close game, scoring a 52-47 victory over Salem.

The Generals contained MacDuff to three points in the first half, but he let loose in the second stanza with 21 points, to tally the game high 24 over the contest. MacDuff also contributed 15 rebounds.

While MacDuff was being closely guarded, Dan Kelly made key shots in the first half to keep Warrensburg in the game before Salem shifted their defense to put the brakes on his hot shooting. Kelly ended up with eight assists also.

Brandon Bailey scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. Both Dan Cunniffe and Peyton Olden scored five points, and the latter tallied 4 rebounds. Jessie Griffin, Cunniffe and Olden each scored one three-pointer. Aden Terry was top scorer for Salem with 13 points.

The Burgher players scheduled to graduate in June — MacDuff, Bailey, Kelly, Olden and Charlie Weick — were rewarded for their effort with a memorable Senior Night victory.

Warrensburg has one more game for the regular season: they face Salem on Feb. 4 in the Burghers’ gym.

LAKE GEORGE BOYS REMAIN UNBEATEN

The Lake George boys basketball team remained undefeated over 45 games as they downed Hadley-Luzerne 68-51 in an Adirondack League game Feb. 1.

Senior center Chris Becker scored 26 points, followed by senior guard Connor Vindnansky’s 13 points which included three 3-pointers. Senior forward Mason Flatley tallied 12 points, and sophomore forward Luke Pelchar contributed nine. Senior guard Alex Leonelli scored eight points, and senior forward Dan Pushor chipped in two points.

For Hadley-Luzerne, Danny McMahon was top scorer with 17 points, and Johnny Fraser tallied 15. The Warriors steely defense kept the Eagles’ offense away from the basket, so they responded by shooting six treys over the game.