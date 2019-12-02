Cougars win consolation game at Muggsy’s

× Expand Keith Lobdell Thomas Gilbo drives to the basket for Northeastern Clinton in their 52-29 win over Willsboro in the consolation game of the Muggsy’s Tournament Nov. 30.

SARANAC | The Willsboro Warriors were able to cut into a big lead for the Northeastern Clinton boys varsity basketball team in the fourth quarter Nov. 30, but the Cougars held for a 52-29 win in the consolation game of the Muggsy’s Tip-Off Tournament.

The Warriors cut the lead to 33-27 early in the fourth before the Cougars went on a 19-2 run to end the final eight minutes of play.

“I was trying to get open shots and get the team involved,” said Bryan Claudio, who scored 25 points in the game including the first five points of the Cougars final run. “We needed to get rolling and I was able to hit a couple of shots.”

“It is mostly just grinding right now,” said all-tournament selection Thomas Gilbo, who scored four against Willsboro. “We are mostly working on chemistry right now and getting to know each other on the court. We are also focused on working on our defense because we know our offense will come but defense is what wins championships.”

Mason Supernaw added 10 points in the win, while Stephen Garrow scored six, Spencer Trudo scored five and Robert Thompson two.

In their opening round 63-45 loss to host Saranac, Trudo led the Cougars with 12 points, while Claudio added 11, Gilbo seven, Garrow six, Supernaw five and Thompson four.

Regan Arnold scored 33 points in the opening two games of the season for Willsboro at the Muggsy's Tournament in Saranac.

Warriors drop pair

Against the Cougars, Regan Arnold led the Warriors with 12 points, while Jared Ball added six. All-tournament team selection Nick Reithel scored four, while Hunter King added four, Jaycob Gough two and Brady Sweatt one.

In their opening game, the Warriors dropped a 69-39 contest against Massena, as Arnold again led the Warriors with 21 points. Ball scored five points for Willsboro, while Justin Joslyn scored four, Sweatt three, Reithel two, King two and Gough two.