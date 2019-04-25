Cougars win thriller over Chiefs

× Noah Peters delivers a pitch for Crown Point against ELW Wednesday.

SARANAC | Brayden LaValley and Jared Duquette hooked up in a pitcher’s duel Wednesday, with both hurlers giving up a lone run over five innings of play before the Cougars were able to get a run off Duquette in the top of the seventh for a 2-1 victory.

Duquette went the distance on the mound in the loss, while Ethan Garrand relieved LaValley in the sixth inning and held the Chiefs scoreless, earning the win.

LaValley also had the lone RBI for the Cougars, who scored on an error in the seventh, part of a two-hit night along with Kaleb LaBarge. Noah Gonyo added a double.

For the Chiefs, James Conway had an RBI single, one of three hits for the Chiefs.

EAGLES FLY PAST BEAVERS

The Chazy Eagles scored in each of their four at-bats in a 12-0 win over Keene Wednesday.

Ben Norcross struck out 11 batters in scattering three hits over five innings for the win, while Riley Hansen had two hits in the win.

Kaleb Cook took the loss on the mound for Keene, with Sebastian Smith pitching in relief.