Couture closes out season in ‘grand’ style

× Expand Jill Lobdell Payton Couture stands with her family after scoring her 1,000th career point against Beekmantown Friday.

SARANAC | In the final game of the CVAC regular season for the Saranac girls varsity basketball team Friday night, Payton Couture needed five points to become the 68th member of the Section VII girls 1,000-point scoring club.

After scoring her first basket on an offensive rebound, Couture then went to work with her pull-up jumper, connecting on one from the right elbow before taking a screen from Allison Garman, pulling up from 17 feet away and lofting the ball into the air.

“I didn’t think it was going in at first because it went high off the rim,” said Couture. “It was up there for a while and then it just went back down and in and I was thankful.”

Couture, a junior, finished with 20 points in the Chiefs’ 42-26 win over Beekmantown, giving her 1,015 for her career.

“I am thankful for all my coaches and teams and all of the people who came here and supported me tonight and throughout my career so far.”

“Payton is one of the hardest workers we have and she gives that work ethic to our girls,” said Chiefs coach Tim Newell.

Reaching the 1,000-point mark was the capstone on a very impressive week for Couture, who averaged 22 points per game in three games, including a 23-point performance in the Chiefs’ win over No. 3 (NYSSWA Class B) Northeastern Clinton.

With the win over Beekmantown, the Chiefs clinched at least a share of the CVAC overall and Division I titles.

“It has been a great week for our team,” she said. “We are really happy and got a lot of confidence winning that game, and I think it will push us forward to be better and better. It gives us a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs.”

Newell said the week may have caught up to the team after Couture was recognized for her accomplishment, as Beekmantown went on a 16-10 run to turn a 9-3 deficit into a 19-19 tie at the half.

The Chiefs responded in the third, outscoring Beekmantown 10-0 en route to the 16-point win.

“I think it was a combination of everything,” said Newell. “I think the big win against NCCS, plus playing three games in four days and not having any time to prepare for Beekmantown, and every thing to do with senior night and Payton’s moment all came together, but it was nice to come out after halftime and hold them without a point in the third.”

Sydney Myers added 14 points in the Chiefs win, while Kayla Myers had three, Raegan Mulverhill two, Garman two and Grace Patterson one.

For Beekmantown, Jhenna Trombley and Avery Durgan scored eight points, while Faith Whitney scored three, Zoe Danville two, Hailey Williams two, Kiera Regan two and Anna Drapeau one.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story.