Couture earns MVP honors in CVAC girls hoops

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac standout Payton Couture was named the MVP of the 2019-20 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball season.

A junior for the Chiefs, Couture averaged 19.5 points per game this season, scoring 410 points and surpassing the 1,000 point mark for her career, entering her senior season at 1,053 points.

First team

Members of the CVAC first team include Northeastern Clinton teammates Kya McComb and Abby Racine, along with Kortney McCarthy and Bri Brousseau of Peru. AuSable Valley’s Koree Stillwell was also named to the first team.

A senior, McComb is a two-time all state nominee and the former league MVP. She averaged 13.3 points per game this season while controlling the point for the Cougars, adding 19 points in the Section VII/Class B title game to help the Cougars defeat Saranac. McComb’s chance to reach a second final four in three years was cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak. McComb finished her career with 1,191 career points, 35th on Section VII’s all time scoring list for girls.

Serving as the Karl Malone to McComb’s John Stockton, Cougar junior forward Racine led the Cougars with 13.7 points per game, showing touch both inside and outside while continuing to be a force on the glass. Racine scored 12 points in the Cougar’s sectional championship win.

A sophomore, Peru’s McCarthy took on a larger roll this year for the Indians, leading the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game while averaging 7.4 rebounds.

Indian junior Brousseau was second on her team in scoring with a 13.2 average, while leading the team with 9.4 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocked shots from the center position.

Stillwell, a junior combo player for the Patriots, averaged 15.1 points per game while holding a season double-double with a 10.0 rebounding average. She also added two steals and blocks per game on the defensive end.

Second team

Sophomore Alexis Belrose (12.2 points per game) of the Section VII/Class C champion Northern Adirondack squad was named to the second team, along with NCCS junior Marlie Sample (9.4 ppg), Plattsburgh High senior Abbi Crahan, Saranac freshman Sydney Myers (10.2 ppg) and Moriah senior Noel Williams (11.6 ppg).

Third team

NAC senior Kira LaBarge (9.4 ppg) was named to the third team in the CVAC, along with Beekmantown duo in senior Jhenna Trombley (6.4 ppg) and senior Anna Drapeau (6.7 ppg), AuSable Valley freshman Cora Long (8.8 ppg), and Peru junior Kayleigh Jackson (9.1 ppg).

Honorable mention

Senior Avery Durgan (Beekmantown), senior Brynne Gilmore (NAC), senior Kelly Sarbou (Peru), senior Kayla Myers (Saranac), junior Molly Price (Ticonderoga), senior Nora Glover (Saranac Lake), sophomore Audi Hollister (NCCS), junior Gwen Eichen (Moriah), junior Reanna Prentiss (AVCS) and freshman Alyssa Hemingway (PHS) were named as honorable mention selections.

Coach, sportsmanship

Saranac coach Tim Newell was named the CVAC girls basketball coach of the year, while the Ray Holmes sportsmanship award went to Saranac Lake.