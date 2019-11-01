Cross country teams prepare for CVAC, state qualifiers

× Expand Keith Lobdell Gwen Mader and Saranac Lake finished the CVAC season with an unblemished 20-0 record, the same as the Red Storm boys team.

CLINTONVILLE | Local cross country teams finished their regular season this week and will now run in the two preliminary meets heading into the NYSPHSAA championships to be held at Plattsburgh State Nov. 16.

The CVAC championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, with girls modified at 1 p.m., boys modified at 1:30 p.m., girls varsity at 2 p.m. and boys varsity at 2:45 p.m. The races will be held at AuSable Valley Middle/High School.

The Section VII championships/state qualifiers will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at the Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown, with the boys race at 1:15 p.m. and girls race at 2 p.m.

Saranac Lake finishes undefeated

The Saranac Lake boys and girls teams both finished with 20-0 records on the season, as the boys scored wins of 15-50 over Peru (11-9) and Northeastern Clinton (6-14) and the girls had a 15-50 win over NCCS (0-16) and a 17-38 win over Peru (16-4).

In the same meet, the Lake Placid boys (14-6) scored wins of 24-31 over Peru and 16-43 over NCCS, while Peru scored a 24-34 win over the Lady Blue Bombers (10-10).

Mikey Skutt led all runners for Lake Placid in a time of 17:52, followed by a host of Red Storm harriers in Micah McCulley, Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty, James Catania, Tucker Jakobe, Sam Ash and Justin Duprey.

Harley Cohen of Lake Placid led the girls race at 22:07, followed by Katie Samperi (SLCS), Sara Trabakoulos (SLCS), Gwen Mader (SLCS), Sarah Crippen (Peru), Sylvie Linck (SLCS), Bella Wissler (SLCS), Hannah Trombley (NCCS) and Anya Morgan (LPCS).

Knight boys place second

Seton Catholic scored wins of 19-40 and 19-39 over Beekmantown and AuSable Valley to finish the CVAC regular season at 18-2, while the Patriots (3-17) scored a 22-33 win over the Eagles (4-16).

Jake Glicksman was the top finisher for the Knights, crossing the line in 16:48, followed by Connor Goodwin (BCS), Sam DeJordy (Seton), Spencer Daby (AVCS), Luke Moore (Seton), Seamus Andrew (Seton), Grant Weerts (AVCS), Aaron Bouchard (Seton), Andrew Grafstein (Seton) and Tomas Ford.

In the girls race, Beekmantown finished the season at 9-11 with wins of 26-29 over AuSable Valley and 15-50 over Seton Catholic, The Patriots (11-9) scored a 15-50 win over the Knights (0-17).

The Knights had all three of their runners sweep the podium, as Lea DeJordy placed first in 21:08, followed by Faline Yang and Savannah DeJordy. Grace Hodgson (AVCS), Mikayla Hamel (BCS), Morgan Rennie (AVCS) and Kayler Grizzle (BCS) followed.

Chiefs girls in second

The Saranac girls cross country team also finished the year at 18-2, scoring wins of 19-42 over Moriah/Boquet Valley, 19-44 over Plattsburgh High and 15-50 over Ticonderoga. M/BV finished the season at 13-7, with PHS at 7-13 and Ticonderoga at 2-17.

Rachael Woodruff was the top finisher for the Chiefs in 19:21, followed by Sophia McKiernan (M/BV), Nora Graves (PHS), Mackenzie Converse (SCS), Danielle Borner (SCS), Gillian Miner (SCS), Angelena Fay (SCS), Stevie Sprouse (M/BV) and Rachel Cliché.

In the boys race, Logan VanBuren crossed the line in 16:55 to lead the Goats to wins of 27-32 over Saranac and 16-47 over Ticonderoga, Plattsburgh High also scored a pair of wins, with Ian Campbell in second.

Sam Carter (SCS), Andrew Woodruff (SCS), Ethan Mulholland (PHS), Dylan Borner (SCS), T.J. Bilow (M/BV), Suarez (PHS), Sean Vogl (PHS) and Emery Tausinger (M/BV) followed.