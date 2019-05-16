Crown Point avoids upset with big seventh

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Hannah Palmer had a double in Crown Point’s win against Bolton/Schroon Lake Wednesday.

BOLTON | The Crown Point varsity softball team scored nine times in the top of the seventh inning as they scored an 11-3 win over Bolton/Schroon Lake Wednesday.

Shawna McIntosh helped her own cause in the circle, stepping to the plate and connecting on a double and homerun, while Swade Potter and Hannah Palmer each had doubles in the Panthers 13-hit attack.

McIntosh allowed only three hits to Bolton/Schroon, with Kate VanAuken hitting a triple and Maria Baker a double.

GRIFFINS PULL AWAY

ELW also had a strong seventh inning offensively, plating seven runs in scoring a 19-9 win over Willsboro Wednesday.

Abbey Schwoebel was a double shy of the cycle, connecting on a pair of doubles, triple and grand slam in a seven RBI performance. Bree Hunsdon added four hits for the Griffins, while Brianna Cornwright added three and Analise Burdo added a double while picking up the pitching win in relief.

BOBCATS WALK OFF

Northern Adirondack scored six times in their final two trips to the plate as Monica-Lynn Charland had the walk off hit in the Bobcats 10-9 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Grace Thume, Anika Knight and Alexis Kilburn all had key contributions over the final two innings, while Anna Brown got the win in the circle.

The Patriots were paced with three hits each by Emma Crowningshield, Sophie Rennie and Shea Durgan.

HORNETS PULL AHEAD LATE

Plattsburgh High scored twice in the fifth and four more times in the sixth, pulling away for a 7-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

Calli Fitzwater allowed eight hits over seven innings in recording the win, while Abbi Crahan and Amanda Vaughn had two of the three Hornet hits with doubles.

Caitlin Houghton and Sydney Hunter had extra base hits for the Cougars.

SENTINELS DEFEAT VIKINGS

Ticonderoga scored 16 times over the middle innings Wednesday, earning a 20-3 shortened game against Moriah.

Emily Purkey and Lauren Dixon each had three hits for the Sentinels, while Mackenzie Peters had a single and double for the Vikings.

Samantha Montville earned the win in the circle for Ticonderoga.