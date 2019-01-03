Crown Point boys defeat Whitehall, girls rally comes up short

× 1 of 2 Expand Shawna McIntosh, of Crown Point, drives to the basket against Mya Touchette, of Whitehall, Wednesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Crown Point’s Zach Spaulding shoots a runner against Whitehall defender Matt Redmond Wednesday as the Panthers scored a win over the Railroaders. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point basketball teams split with Section II foe Whitehall Wednesday night, with the boys winning a close contest and the girls falling short in their rally against the Lady Railroaders.

In the girls game, Crown Point trailed 13-1 after the opening quarter and 29-9 at halftime before going on a 15-0 run to start the third quarter to pull within five at 29-24.

The Railroaders responded with a 8-0 run before the Panthers scored the next 10 points to make the score 37-34 midway through the fourth quarter, but Whitehall would score the final eight points in the game for the win.

Hannah Palmer led the Panthers with 24 points, while Shawna McIntosh added 10.

In the boys game, the Panthers got 26 points from Zach Spaulding and 18 from Reese Celotti as they scored a 62-51 win over the Railroaders, who were led by Ticonderoga transfer Austin Barnao, who had 21 points.

Cody Crammond added 9 points for the Panthers, while Jake LaDeau added 3, Ross Thomas 2, Cameron Harrington 2, Noah Spaulding 1 and Dylan Sours 1.

RED STORM EARN WIN

Nora Glover combined 12 points and 16 rebounds as Saranac Lake scored a 37-35 win over St. Regis Falls as Olivia Bell added 8 points, Kylee Clark 5, Susan Stevens 4, Amya Hurteau 4, Maggie Carpenter 2 and Kelsey Leerett 2.