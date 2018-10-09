Crown Point claims first divisional title in 38 years

× 1 of 2 Expand Crown Point’s Zach Spaulding is tied for the league lead in goals and points with Chazy’s Tristan Conners heading into the final week of the regular season. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Crown Point’s Jacob LaDeau looks for space in the Panthers’ game against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Oct. 6. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

CROWN POINT | For the first time in 38 years, the Crown Point varsity boy’s soccer team has claimed a regular season division title.

With a 10-0-0 record in Division III of the Norther Soccer League and a 10-4-0 record overall, the Panthers enter the final week of the season having clinched their division and now prepare for a sectional run as they close out the regular season with games at Wells (Oct. 10) and Willsboro (Oct. 12).

“This means a lot to the program,” said coach Randy Pertak. “This shows to that the youth and modified programs are giving the younger players the skills they need to move our program ahead.”

“We are doing everything we need to right,” said Noah Peters. “Our team knows each other very well and we are communicating really good. We are just playing well together.”

“We listen to our coaches and execute their plans,” said Zach Spaulding. “We haven’t hung a banner in 38 years and we will be pretty happy if we get the win (against Wells) and go undefeated (in division).”

“We thought we had an opportunity to win the division if we played to our potential,” said Pertak. “I didn’t think we would be undefeated in divisional play, but the boys have stepped up when needed.“

According to compiled stats, Zach Spaulding is tied with Chazy’s Tristan Conners with 19 goal scored on the season and 40 total points in 2018.

Peters has six goals and 15 points on the season, while Noah Spaulding has six goals and 14 points heading into the final week of the regular season. Overall, the Panthers have three of the top four scorers in Division III.

“Zach has really stepped up, leading the division in scoring and we have Noah Peters and Noah Spaulding in the top five in scoring for the division,” Pertak said.

“This is probably the best team we have had in the past couple of years,” said Spaulding. “We have to keep doing what we are doing in practice and bring it into the game each time.”

“Our younger players have stepped up,” said Pertak. “Without these younger players filling the roles they have, we would not be able to have the success we have. Our seniors have also led through example and have really bought into the philosophy and vision we had for this team. They had to buy into a new formation and learn how to play it.”

As the Panthers head for sectionals, their goal is the same as any other team competing in the Class D playoffs — defeat top-ranked Chazy.

“Moving forward and finding success is going to have to come from the players believing in themselves,” Pertak said. “We lost by one goal to both Willsboro and EL/W. We did not play our best against them and we’re missing some key players. If we believe and show what we are capable of, we can make a good run in sectionals.”

“We should have a home game in our first sectional game, and then our goal is to beat Chazy,” Peters said.