Crown Point claims MVAC golf title

× Tyler Wranosky scored a pair of wins for Crown Point against Willsboro and Westport Wednesday, helping to claim the MVAC regular season title for the Panthers.

WILLSBORO | The Crown Point varsity golf team claimed the MVAC golf title Wednesday with a pair of wins at the Willsboro Golf Course over the host Warriors (3.5-2.5) and Westport (5-1).

The Panthers upped their record to 5-0-1, leading both Westport (2-3-1) and Willsboro (2-3) by three matches with three to play.

Tyler Wranosky (52) and Brendan Waldorf (55) went 2-0 in the tri-match, with Wranosky defeating Caleb King (Willsboro) and McKenzie Stephens (Westport) in securing the wins and the league championship. Brendan Waldorf defeated Finn Walker (Willsboro) and Odin Kohler (Westport).

Cam Waldorf (58) scored a win over Willsboro’s Avery Lee while halving with Westport’s Magnus Kohler, with Reese Celotti (49) and Gavin Sours (57) going 1-0-1 and Jake LaDeau (49) going 0-1-1, halving with Westport’s Lawrence Lobdell.

LaDeau and Celotti tied for the low round for the Panthers.

For the Warriors, Regan Arnold was the medalist on the day with a 43, going 2-0 with wins over LaDeau and Lobdell, while Nick Reithel carded a 50 in wins over Celotti and Abe Staats.

Logan Jaquish (58) was 1-0-1 at No. 6, halving with Sours and defeating Westport’s Ailsa Kohler.

Caleb King carded a 50 for the Warriors, while Avery Lee shot 62 and Finn Walker, 65.

For the Eagles, Stephens (52), Odin Kohler (67) and Magnus Kohler (58) scored wins, with Kohler the only Eagle to score in both matches with a halve.

Lobdell (51) also scored a point in carding the low round for the Eagles, while Staats (55) and Ailsa Kohler (63) were shut out.