Crown Point falls To Alfred Almond in state semifinal

× Expand Keith Lobdell Shawna McIntosh connected for a two-run homer in the first inning of the Class D state semifinal game June 15. McIntosh finished with three RBI in the Panthers 8-4 loss against Alfred Almond.

MOUREAU | The Crown Point varsity softball team could not have asked for a better start to its NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal against Alfred Almond June 15 at Moureau Recreation Park.

Shawna McIntosh connected on a two-run homer to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead after the opening at-bats, but Morgan Davidson sparked Alfred Almond with six RBI on a single, double and homerun to give them a 8-4 win over the Panthers.

“We could have done a little better than what we did today but we played a good game against a good team,” said coach Mike Ross after the game.

STARTING STRONG

The Panthers came out swinging in the opening at-bat, as Hannah Palmer reached on a throwing error and was sacrificed to second by Swade Potter. Then McIntosh lined a ball over the left field wall, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

“It felt pretty good,” McIntosh said of the hit. “When you hit a ball like that you do not really feel it. I really wanted that hit and it felt perfect.”

Alfred Almond responded with a run in the bottom of the first before loading the bases with no outs in the third. In the circle, McIntosh got a fielder’s choice out at the plate and strikeout, looking to get out of the inning with any damage, but Davidson connected on a two strike double, clearing the basses and giving Alfred Almond a 4-2 lead.

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT

After Davidson hit a solo homer in the fifth to make the score 5-2, the Panthers went to work in the top of the sixth.

Palmer reached base for the second time on a throwing error, stealing third before McIntosh connected on an RBI single. Two batters later, McIntosh scored on a delayed steal of home to cut the Alfred Almond lead to 5-4. However, the opponent was able to answer with two run single by Davidson in the bottom half, adding a third insurance run in the inning for an 8-4 lead.

Shawna McIntosh finished with a pair of hits and three RBI, while sister Sarah McIntosh and Palmer each had one single while both reaching base three times. Cassie Ashe added a single in the sixth inning.

MEMORIES MADE

For the Panthers, the loss did not overshadow the memories the team made in advancing to the final four for the first time since 2007.

“We worked our hardest and that is what a team looks like out there,” said Palmer. “We tried our best even though we did not take it all. It is pretty amazing what we were able to accomplish. I hope when our youth players come up through they will be able to do something like this.”

“Our team was the underdog throughout,” added McIntosh. “We didn’t even know if we were going to win the section this year and we were able to get to the final four. The heart of this team is amazing and we just love each other and have so much fun. That is what I will remember.”

Ross reflected on the career of his MVAC MVP and first team all star in McIntosh and Palmer.

“They are amazing girls,” he said. “They are the dynamic duo and the best of friends. I can’t say enough about them.”

Ross also said he and the team were thankful for the support shown to them by the Crown Point community.

“The people in Crown Point and their support was amazing,” Ross said. “When we took off from school we had a police escort and the streets were lines with people with black and white balloons and banners, What was great was th eighth and ninth graders on the bus saying they could not believe what was happening. That is what it is about.”