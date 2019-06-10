Crown Point off to final four

Photo by Keith Lobdell Hannah Palmer went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice in Crown Point’s 5-3 win over Fort Ann, advancing the Panthers to the Class D final four this weekend.

MOUREAU | The Crown Point varsity softball team is heading to the NYSPHSAA Class D final four after scoring a 5-3 win over Section II power Fort Ann in the regional finals June 7.

Hannah Palmer went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored twice, while Shawna McIntosh scored twice on 1-for-3 hitting and Swade Potter scored the go-ahead run in the sixth, earning one base hit.

“We hit the ball decent, meaning we had some very timely hits,” Crown Point coach Mike Ross said. “Most of the runs in the game came on errors, but we were able to put the ball in play when we needed.”

After Fort Ann scored one in the first and two in the third, Palmer opened the top of the fourth with a single. Potter bunted her over to second before Palmer stole third and scored when McIntosh reached on an error. McIntosh then stole second before scoring when Cassie Ashe reached on an error.

The score remained 3-2 until the sixth, when Palmer again led off the inning with a single, followed by base hits from Potter and McIntosh to load the bases. Palmer and Potter then scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Ashe again reached on an error before Sarah McIntosh drove home her older sister with an RBI single, giving the Panthers a 5-3 lead.

“Sarah had a nice hit,” Ross said.

In top bottom of the seventh, Shawna McIntosh got the first two outs on her fourth strikeout of the game and a groundout to Sarah McIntosh at short before the Cardinals loaded the bases on a single, error and walk.

“I couldn’t watch at that point,” Ross said. “I’m not kidding. I just turned around and said if something is going to happen, let it happen.”

Then it happened.

The next batter hit the ball back to Shawna McIntosh, who threw to first base and closed out the regional final win.

The Panthers return to the state semifinals for the first time since 2007, where they will play Alfred-Almond Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. at the Moureau Recreation Park Field B. The winner will advance to the Class D state title game at 1:30 p.m. the same day.

For Ross, the main goal is for the team to clean up the mistakes in the field.

“If we can play error-free ball down there, that would be nice and put us in a good position,” he said.