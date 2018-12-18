Crown Point sweeps Westport in MVAC

× Hannah Palmer scored 31 points as the Lady Panthers knocked Westport out of the ranks of the unbeatens Dec. 14. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point boys and girls varsity basketball team ended their second week as MVAC Northern Division teams with a pair of big wins over the Westport Eagles.

The boys team scored a 73-44 win over the Eagles in Westport Dec. 13, while the Lady Panthers rebounded from two tough overtime losses to score a 59-54 win over the previously unbeaten Lady Eagles Dec. 14.

“We were able to finish at the basket giving us many basket and one opportunities,” said Panthers coach Kevin Peters. “Good defense with solid rebounding and aggressive play resulted in steals and forced turnovers. We also played very good offense by protecting the ball and allowing few turnovers. Probably the biggest key to our win was good free throw shooting throughout the game and especially at the end of the game.”

The duo of Hannah Palmer and Shawna McIntosh were key for the Panthers, as Palmer scored 31 points and McIntosh added 25 to lead all scorers. Lilli Peters added 2 points, while Lauren Kimball connected on one free throw.

The win came after a pair of tough overtime losses to divisional foes Schroon Lake and Willsboro, which Peters said was a “tremendous” win to boost the teams confidence.

“We were able to put a complete game together,” Peters said. “I feel confident this win has motivated us to finish strong going into the Christmas break.”

For the Eagles, Abbey Schwoebel scored 18 points, while Rachel Storey added 14, Ella King 11, Skylar BIsselle 4, Kaeli Brack 4 and Maggie Ploufe 3.

× Crown Point’s Zach Spaulding had 35 points against Westport Dec. 13 as the Panthers swept both the boys and girls contests against the Eagles to end their second week of MVAC Northern Division play. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BOYS CRUISE

Zach Spaulding connected on nine three-pointers as part of a 35 point night as the Panthers jumped out to a 38-25 halftime lead before outscoring the Eagles 35-19 in the second.

“We really didn’t put them away until late in the game,” Panthers coach John Swinton said. “We committed way too many fouls, and that’s also something that collectively, we have to clean up a little bit. Zach and Reese (Celotti) shot the ball well and in order for us to run on all cylinders, that’s what has to happen.”

Reese Celotti added 18 points for the Panthers, while Jake LaDeau had 13, Cody Crammond 3, Noah Spaulding 2, Cameron Harrington 1 and Andrew DuShane 1.

Swinton said the Panthers are still looking to find their grove.

“I think that we’re a little behind where I expected to be at this point in the season, but it is a long season,” he said. “I’m less concerned about our record right now and more concerned with learning from our mistakes and not continuing to make the same ones repeatedly.”

In his first game of the season, Blake Liberi scored 15 points for Westport as Hudson Stephens added 10, Edward Nesbitt 6, Will Napper 5, Kaleb Pettit 4 and McKenzie Stephens 2.