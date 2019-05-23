Crown Point to lead the pack in Section VII softball

× 1 of 2 Expand Abigail Buck and the ELW Griffins will compete in the Section VII/Class D playoffs over the next two weeks. × 2 of 2 Expand Swade Potter and the Crown Point Panthers finished undefeated in the regular season, winning the MVAC title and earning the top seed in the Class D playoffs after a 12-0 win against Bolton/Schroon Lake. More photos from this game can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Prev Next

CROWN POINT | The Panther varsity softball team capped off a perfect regular season with a 12-0 win over Bolton/Schroon Lake May 20, placing them atop the MVAC and as the top seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs.

Photo by Jill Lobdell Kayleigh Jackson and the Peru Indians are one of the top teams in the CVAC this season and will be a top seed in the Class B playoffs.

“Fundamentals are what we will focus on as we get ready for the sectionals,” said coach Mike Ross. “You are not going to go far if you do not have the fundamentals down.”

The Class D playoffs will start May 28 with a quarterfinal round, of needed. The semifinals will be held May 30, with the Class D title game set for June 3, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park in Plattsburgh.

BOBCATS LEAD WAY

In Class C, Northern Adirondack has the top record among CVAC Division II teams, and will most likely be the top seed in the playoffs.

The quarterfinal round will take place May 24, followed by the semifinal round May 28 and the Class C final May 30, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park.

B TO BE DETERMINED

After being pushed back by field conditions, the Peru-Beekmantown varsity game to determine the CVAC overall and Division I title has been postponed according to the Section VII scheduling website.

The Class B quarterfinals will take place May 24, with semifinals May 29 and Class B title game May 31, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park.

All quarterfinal and semifinal games are scheduled 4:30 p.m. starts.