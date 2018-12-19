CVAC announces all star cross country runners

× Section VII individual champion and NYSPHSAA Class C state championship team member James Catania was one of nine Saranac Lake cross country runners to be named to the CVAC All Star team. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Photo by Keith Lobdell Madison Flora of Ticonderoga was named to the CVAC All Star team for 2018. Photo by Keith Lobdell Logan VanBuren of EKMW was named to the CVAC All Star team for 2018. Photo by Keith Lobdell Section VII individual champion and Rachael Woodruff of Saranac was named to the CVAC All Star team for 2018.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Saranac Lake Red Storm boys varsity team had several members named to the CVAC all star team for the 2018 season, adding more praise to the state championship season.

Jacob Alberga, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Tucker Jakobe, Micah McCulley, Anderson Gray and Section VII individual champion James Catania were all named all stars, with Sam Branch and Adam Hesseltine earning honorable mentions.

The rest of the all star team includes Spencer Daby of AuSable Valley, Connor Goodwin of Beekmantown, Noah Fine, Jesse Izzo and Michael Skutt of Lake Placid, Logan VanBuren of EKMW, Ian Campbell of Plattsburgh High, Sam Carter of Saranac and Jake Glicksman of Seton Catholic, along with honorable mention picks Grant Moravec of Beekmantown, Max Flanigan of Lake Placid, Andrew Mazzella of Peru and Luke Moore of Seton Catholic.

For the girls all star honors were give to Lily Potthast of AuSable Valley, Harley Cohen and Annie Rose-McCandish of Lake Placid, Kaylee Amoriell, Ingrid Baggett and Harley Gainer of Peru, Nora Graves of Plattsburgh High, Mackenzie Converse, Heather Dutko, Elise LePage and Rachael Woodruff of Saranac, Gwen Mader, Katie Samperi and Bella Wissler of Saranac Lake, along with Lea, Savannah and Sofia DeJordy of Seton Catholic.

Honorable mentions went to Enya Sullivan of Beekmantown, Sara Rose-McCandish of Lake Placid, Elle Messner of Peru, Angelena Fay of Saranac, Faliene Yang of Seton Catholic and Madison Flora of Ticonderoga.