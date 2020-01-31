CVAC boys bowling: Deyo’s series, Deso’s game lead Eagles over Sentinels

× Expand Keith Lobdell Alex Deso of Beekmantown had the top game of the day in the CVAC, rolling a 287 Wednesday, while Jordan Deyo had a 714 series to pace all bowlers.

PLATTSBURGH | The North Bowl lanes were showing bowlers the way to the pins Wednesday, as several bowlers scored over 600 in their series, with the pace being set by Beekmantown’s Jordan Deyo.

Deyo had games of 248, 238 and 228 in a 714 series for the Eagles in a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga, while the top game of the day went to teammate Alex Deso, who had a near-perfect 287 high game as part of a 652 series.

Deso opened his high game with a spare before throwing strikes on the next 10 balls he rolled before leaving three pins on his final throw of the game.

Damien Stutsman added a 581 triple, with Troy Reid going for a 567 and Ryley Rafalko a 541.

Axel Dedrick did his best to keep pace for the Sentinels, rolling games of 229 and 208 in a 621 series, while Hunter St. Andrews added a 522 triple.

Patriots sweep Indians

The AuSable Valley boys team is trying to show they are not quite ready to give up their sectional title quite yet, making a statement in a 4-0 in over Peru.

Logan Martineau stayed above 20o in all three games with rolls of 236, 224 and 202 in a 662 series, while Troy McDonald had games of 243 and 210 in a 624 triple. Connor LaDuke added a 568 series, with Jeffrey Miller going for 541, Ethan Devlin 530 and Luke Trombley 513.

Mike Blower had a 240 high game as part of a 576 series for the Indians, with Nick Palmer rolling a 538, Josh Trombley 537, Tommy Dubay 514 and Avery Duval 505.

Chiefs take match, Sisco top scorer

Saranac scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton, but it was the Cougars’ Gabe Sisco taking top individual honors in the match with a 225 high game and 664 series.

Josh McGoldrick added a 523 series for the Cougars in defeat, while the victors were paced by the 561 series of Andrew Gaboriault, who had games of 212 and 210. Joshua Gaboriault added a 493 series, with Elijah Howard scoring a 490 triple and Dale LaVarnway a 220 high game.

Vikings defeat Hornets

Ethan Madill’s 436 series on the Mineville VFW Lanes was enough to lead Moriah to a 3-1 win over Plattsburgh High.

Mark Maye added a pair of 157 games to a 428 series, while Cayden Muller had a 408 triple.

Evan Rundall had the top series in the match, a 523 that came with a high game of 220. Brendan Lee added a 496 triple.