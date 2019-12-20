CVAC boys bowling: Patriots sweep past Cougarsz

× Expand Jill Lobdell Colby Derocher had a 489 series to lead the Saranac Chiefs over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Josh Eaton stayed on the high side of 200 in all three of his games for AuSable Valley in a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

Eaton combined games of 216, 203 and 203 for a 622 series, while Troy McDonald had the top game for the Patriots with a 238. Logan Martineau added a 236 game, while Conner Laduke had a 232, Jeff Miller a 214 and Luke Trombley a 212.

Gabe Sisco led all bowlers with a single game score of 256 to go with a 237, while Jaycob McGoldrick rolled a 225 and Josh McGoldrick a 203.

Sentinels top Cougars

Axel Dedrick rolled games of 237, 233 and 203 Wednesday in a 673 series as Ticonderoga scored a 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Hunter St. Andrews added a 532 series with 198 high game, while Nicolas Borho had a high game of 186.

For the Cougars, Gabe Sisco had a 531 series and Jaycob McGoldrick rolled his highest game of the season with a 197 and 518 series. Jacob Jarrett added a 199 game.

Chiefs sweep Hornets

Colby Derocher led the Saranac boys bowling team with a 489 series and Andrew Gaboriault had a 179 high game as part of a 449 series as the Chiefs scored a 4-0 win over the Plattsburgh High Hornets.

Cameron Lashway added a 454 series, while Elijah Howard had a 453.

Evan Rundall rolled the highest game (205) and series (563) in the match for the Hornets, while Brendan Lee had a 171 game as part of a 471 series, Landon Gares 162-364, and Brenden Doherty 146-341.

Patriots sweep Vikings

Logan Martineau made a run towards 300, rolling a 279 high game as part of a 660 series as the AuSable Valley Patriots got past Moriah, 4-0, Wednesday.

Troy McDonald had a 223 high game and 584 series, as Jeff Miller (210) and Conner Laduke (224) each had a 566 series, Josh Eaton added a 222 high game and 551 series.

Cayden Muller had a 195 high game and 508 series for the Vikings, with Mark Maye adding a 178-470 and John Martinez 177-426.