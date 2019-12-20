CVAC boys: Chiefs roll past Sentinels

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jared Duquette scored 20 points for Saranac as they defeated Ticonderoga in CVAC play Thursday.

SARANAC | Connor Recore and Jared Duquette each scored 20 points for the eighth-ranked (NYSSWA Class B) Saranac varsity boys basketball team in their 74-30 win over Ticonderoga Thursday.

Recore added 10 rebounds and seven steals, while Duquette had eight rebounds.

Brady Hebert, while scoring two points, had another solid night running the Chiefs offense with 10 assists.

“We had another nice team win,” said Chiefs coach Mike Recore. “We were able to get good minutes from everyone.”

Conner Burns added 14 points, while Jack Mather had six, Sam Carter six, Cogan Johnston four and Jacob Pierce two.

Brock Huestis led the Sentinels with eight points, with Braden Perry adding seven, Terrence Benedict five, Monty Benedict four, Zane Ott two, Conall Tierney two and Connor Yaw two.

Eagles win on late tip

Parker Kelly tipped in a missed free throw with under 10 seconds to play to edge the Beekmantown varsity boys basketball team over AuSable Valley, 52-51, on Thursday.

Kelly led the Eagles with 16 points, as Andrew Sorrell added 14, Cole Nephew 10, Nate Finley six, Ian McCasland four and Andrew VanNatten two.

Eli Douglas led a balanced scoring attack for the Patriots with 13. Nate Doner and Luis Perez each added 12 points, with Carter Matzel scoring 10, Evan Snow two and River Hanf two.

Hornets pull away

Dylan Garrant scored 29 points as Plattsburgh High held a 20-point halftime lead in a 66-50 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday.

Jaden Kalinowski added 12 points for the Hornets, with Kurt Ouellette scoring eight, Ian Campbell five, Myles King four, Liam Perkins three, Carter King three and Garrett Lemza two.

Noah Lambert led the Bobcats with 19 points, while Lucas Smart added 10.

Vikings handle Cougars

Braden Swan scored 26 points for the Moriah Vikings in a 71-51 win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday, where they held a 50-18 lead at the half.

Bryce Sprague added 15 points in the win as Maddox Blaise scored 13, Rowan Swan seven, Mike Rollins six, Will Rohrer three and Jared Lewis one.

Spencer Trudo led the Cougars with 13 points with Bryan Claudio adding 12, James Molinski six, Thomas Gilbo six, Alex Gomez six, Robert Thompson five and Mason Supernaw three.

Indians win in overtime

Peru was able to double up Saranac Lake, 10-5, in the overtime period of play as the Indians scored a 55-50 win over the Red Storm Thursday.

Austin Rock and Sam Godfrey each scored 13 points to lead the Indians, while Wyatt Premore, Caeden Carlo and Logan Bartholmew each scored five. Brendon Guay added eight points, with Veikko Loefman adding four and Jacob Breen two.

Landon Faubert had 15 points for the Red Storm, followed by Brady Yando with 12, Nate McCarthy 11, Gabe Faubert seven, James Catania four and Dylan Stewart two.

Vikings defeat Storm

Braden Swan scored 30 points Wednesday as the Moriah Vikings earned a 73-52 win over Saranac Lake.

Bryce Sprague added 12 points, with Maddox Blaise scoring eight, Mike Rollins seven, Rowan Swan six, Will Rohrer four, Jacob Lewis two, Cody Petro two and Addison Hanchett one.

Nate McCarthy led the way for the Red Storm with 18 points, as Landon Faubert scored 13, Brady Yando eight, James Catania seven, Ethan Rockhill four and Dylan Stewart two.