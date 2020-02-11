CVAC Boys hoops: Claudio’s 33 leads Cougars’ second half surge

× Expand Jill Lobdell Bryan Claudio scored 33 points for Northeastern Clinton as the Cougars scored 57 second half points to pull away from Peru Monday.

PERU | Trailing by one point at the half, the Northeastern Clinton boys varsity basketball team went off in the second 16 minutes, scoring 57 points while holding Peru to 28 in a 74-46 win Monday.

Bryan Claudio scored 33 point to lead the Cougars surge, hitting on five shots from beyond the three point line.

Thomas Gilbo scored 11 points for the Cougars, while James Molisnki scored eight, Stephan Garrow eight, Mason Supernaw seven, Alex Gomez four and Spencer Trudo three.

Sam Godfrey had 14 points for the Indians, with Wyatt Premore adding 11, Caeden Carlo eight, Brendon Guay seven, Kade Manchester two and Jacob Burgette two.

No. 1 scores rivalry win

The new top-ranked team in the NYSSWA Class C polls took to the court in Ticonderoga Monday, as the Moriah Vikings got 21 points from Braden Swan in a 70-38 win over the rival Sentinels.

Bryce Sprague added 16 points in the win, while Rowan Swan scored 11, Maddox Blaise eight, Matt Diehl eight, Cody Petro four and Mike Rollins two.

Terrence Benedict scored 10 points for the Sentinels, followed by Zane Ott with seven, Brock Huestis six, Brayton Molina five, Monty Benedict four and Connor Yaw two.

Eagles top huskies

Andrew Sorrell and Nate Finley scored 16 points each as Beekmantown was able to earn a 67-61 victory over Franklin Academy Monday.

Parker Kelly added 10 points to the Eagles offensive effort, while Cole Nephew scored eight, John LaPorte two, Mitchell French two and Andrew VanNatten one.